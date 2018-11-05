Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: November 5, 2018

A little bit country and a little bit rock and roll with some indie folk too

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • SnugHouse with Eli Lev

    8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Here's a chance to catch a red-hot indie-folk Portland act as it celebrates the release of its second EP, "Like Water." SnugHouse is Nikhil Dasgupta, Alex Millan, Rosie Borden and Laura Pauline, and they chose their named based on the fact that Dasgupta's apartment is located above The Snug in Portland. SnugHouse has only been around for a year but has created a solid buzz with its folk-pop sound that is lush with harmonies and goes from frisky on tunes like "Firefly" from "Like Water" to poignant on "I Couldn't Be" from last year's debut. Americana act Eli Lev from Washington, D.C., shares the bill.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Big Head Todd and The Monsters

    8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Colorado rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters have been at it since the mid-'80s and have a dozen studio and two live albums to their name. One of their best known songs is "Bittersweet" from their major label debut album "Sister Sweetly." "Resignation Superman" from "Beautiful World" also received significant radio play upon its release in 1997. The band's 2010 album "Rocksteady" has a cover of "Beast of Burden" by The Rolling Stones, and it's entirely decent. Big Head Todd's latest album is last year's "New World Arisin'." Nashville duo Los Colognes will open the show.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Suzy Bogguss

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
    Country music singer-songwriter Suzy Bogguss has a discography that dates back to 1981 with 12 studio albums and one live one. Through the years, she's cracked the top 10 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart six times. A particularly good year for Bogguss was 1991, when her "Aces" album made it to the Top of the Billboard top country albums chart and had four top 15 singles. "Aces" ultimately went platinum (more than a million copies sold) and her two subsequent albums "Voices in the Wind" and "Something Up My Sleeve" both sold more than a half million copies earning them gold record status. Head to Boothbay Harbor and hear hits like "Outbound Plane," "Letting Go," "Just Like the Weather" and the John Hiatt-penned tune "Drive South," among others, played to perfection by Bogguss and her band.
    Photo by Amy Dickerson

 

