Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: July 3, 2017

Lilith Fair revisited, tribute to The Band, 311 and more shows happening this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Steady On: Celebrating Lilith Fair at 20 8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $18 in advance, $22 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Incredibly, this summer marks 20 years since singer Sarah McLachlan launched the Lilith Fair concert tour of female artists. To mark the occasion and keep its spirit alive, four women are gathering to take the One Longfellow Square stage. You'll hear from Mainers Ronda Dale and Lisa Redfern, New Jersey's Sharon Goldman and Connecticut's Lara Herscovitch. They'll be singing tunes penned by Lilith Fair alums McLachlan, Shawn Colvin, Indigo Girls, Emmylou Harris, Tracy Chapman and Suzanne Vega. You can also expect to hear some original tunes inspired by these artists.Photos courtesy of the artists

    Steady On: Celebrating Lilith Fair at 20

    8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $18 in advance, $22 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Incredibly, this summer marks 20 years since singer Sarah McLachlan launched the Lilith Fair concert tour of female artists. To mark the occasion and keep its spirit alive, four women are gathering to take the One Longfellow Square stage. You'll hear from Mainers Ronda Dale and Lisa Redfern, New Jersey's Sharon Goldman and Connecticut's Lara Herscovitch. They'll be singing tunes penned by Lilith Fair alums McLachlan, Shawn Colvin, Indigo Girls, Emmylou Harris, Tracy Chapman and Suzanne Vega. You can also expect to hear some original tunes inspired by these artists.
    Photos courtesy of the artists

  • The THE BAND Band 8 p.m. Saturday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $25 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com Take a load off on Saturday night as you make your way to Arundel by way of Cripple Creek and pull into Nazareth. Will it be the night they drove old Dixie down? That's entirely likely with a show from The The Band Band. They pay a righteous tribute to the iconic band The Band with real-deal, true-to-form performances of the band's songs. The The Band Band has been at it for years and has shared stages with the likes of Richie Havens and New Riders of the Purple Sage. So get yourself a ticket and (and ...) put the load right on me.Photo courtesy of the artist

    The THE BAND Band

    8 p.m. Saturday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $25 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
    Take a load off on Saturday night as you make your way to Arundel by way of Cripple Creek and pull into Nazareth. Will it be the night they drove old Dixie down? That's entirely likely with a show from The The Band Band. They pay a righteous tribute to the iconic band The Band with real-deal, true-to-form performances of the band's songs. The The Band Band has been at it for years and has shared stages with the likes of Richie Havens and New Riders of the Purple Sage. So get yourself a ticket and (and ...) put the load right on me.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • 311 with New Politics & The Skints 6 p.m. Saturday. Maine State Pier, Commercial Street, Portland, $40 general admission. waterfrontconcerts.com 311's Unity Tour 2017 swings through Portland's waterfront on Saturday night. The alternative rockers broke through in the '90s with the tunes "Do You Right," "Down" and "Come Original." They just released their 12th studio album, "Mosaic," in June. The show has two opening acts. New Politics is a Danish rock outfit, and The Skints are a London-based band with a British reggae sound.Photo courtesy of the artist

    311 with New Politics & The Skints

    6 p.m. Saturday. Maine State Pier, Commercial Street, Portland, $40 general admission. waterfrontconcerts.com
    311's Unity Tour 2017 swings through Portland's waterfront on Saturday night. The alternative rockers broke through in the '90s with the tunes "Do You Right," "Down" and "Come Original." They just released their 12th studio album, "Mosaic," in June. The show has two opening acts. New Politics is a Danish rock outfit, and The Skints are a London-based band with a British reggae sound.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Take Back Hope: A Benefit for Hope Acts 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, $10. baysidebowl.com Gather one and all down at Bayside Bowl for a benefit for Hope Acts. Hope Acts' mission is to improve the quality of life for residents of Greater Portland by addressing needs for healthy living, housing security and a hopeful economic future and to strengthen neighborhoods to become safe places of hospitality, hope and healing for all people. We think this is pretty great, and not only that, they've put together a sensational lineup of local acts to provide hours of live music awesomeness for fans of all ages. Arrive early and stay late for Five of the Eyes, Akela Moon, Sea Level, Pretty Sad, Clara Junken and Joel Thetford. The event will be hosted by nationally touring, regionall- based act Seepeoples, which will also take the stage for some tunes.SeepeopleS photo courtesy of the artist

    Take Back Hope: A Benefit for Hope Acts

    5:30 p.m. Saturday. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, $10. baysidebowl.com
    Gather one and all down at Bayside Bowl for a benefit for Hope Acts. Hope Acts' mission is to improve the quality of life for residents of Greater Portland by addressing needs for healthy living, housing security and a hopeful economic future and to strengthen neighborhoods to become safe places of hospitality, hope and healing for all people. We think this is pretty great, and not only that, they've put together a sensational lineup of local acts to provide hours of live music awesomeness for fans of all ages. Arrive early and stay late for Five of the Eyes, Akela Moon, Sea Level, Pretty Sad, Clara Junken and Joel Thetford. The event will be hosted by nationally touring, regionall- based act Seepeoples, which will also take the stage for some tunes.
    SeepeopleS photo courtesy of the artist

  • Tall Horse CD Release Show 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8, all ages. space538.org The first song we heard from "Howl Mouth," the new Tall Horse album is "We Were Friends When We Were Kids," and it's moody yet melodic, dark and stormy yet bright and sonically awesome. Tall Horse, based in Portland, is Nick Poulin, Dominic Grosso and Devin Ivy. "Howl Mouth" is the follow-up to their 2014 debut, and the wait has been worth it. Poulin's vocals will rip your heart out, yet you'll keep coming back for more. "Skin Deep," another new one, drips with angst but manages to be kind of gorgeous. Make a night of it at Space because also on the bill is Purse, $300 and Ossalot. Long live local music!Photo courtesy of the artist

    Tall Horse CD Release Show

    8:30 p.m. Saturday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8, all ages. space538.org
    The first song we heard from "Howl Mouth," the new Tall Horse album is "We Were Friends When We Were Kids," and it's moody yet melodic, dark and stormy yet bright and sonically awesome. Tall Horse, based in Portland, is Nick Poulin, Dominic Grosso and Devin Ivy. "Howl Mouth" is the follow-up to their 2014 debut, and the wait has been worth it. Poulin's vocals will rip your heart out, yet you'll keep coming back for more. "Skin Deep," another new one, drips with angst but manages to be kind of gorgeous. Make a night of it at Space because also on the bill is Purse, $300 and Ossalot. Long live local music!
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Kasey Chambers 8 p.m. Monday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show, $50 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com "Dragonfly" is the 11th studio album from Australian singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers and she's flitting about the country, playing songs from it along with selections from her catalog. With a distinct, twangy voice and alt-country sounds, Chambers first caught our attention in 1999 with her debut album "The Captain" and again in 2001 with "Barricades & Brickwalls," home to the bittersweet "Not Pretty Enough." Don't let the fact that this show is on a Monday night stop you; Chambers is worth it.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Kasey Chambers

    8 p.m. Monday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show, $50 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
    "Dragonfly" is the 11th studio album from Australian singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers and she's flitting about the country, playing songs from it along with selections from her catalog. With a distinct, twangy voice and alt-country sounds, Chambers first caught our attention in 1999 with her debut album "The Captain" and again in 2001 with "Barricades & Brickwalls," home to the bittersweet "Not Pretty Enough." Don't let the fact that this show is on a Monday night stop you; Chambers is worth it.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

Steady On: Celebrating Lilith Fair at 20 8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $18 in advance, $22 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Incredibly, this summer marks 20 years since singer Sarah McLachlan launched the Lilith Fair concert tour of female artists. To mark the occasion and keep its spirit alive, four women are gathering to take the One Longfellow Square stage. You'll hear from Mainers Ronda Dale and Lisa Redfern, New Jersey's Sharon Goldman and Connecticut's Lara Herscovitch. They'll be singing tunes penned by Lilith Fair alums McLachlan, Shawn Colvin, Indigo Girls, Emmylou Harris, Tracy Chapman and Suzanne Vega. You can also expect to hear some original tunes inspired by these artists.Photos courtesy of the artistsThe THE BAND Band 8 p.m. Saturday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $25 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com Take a load off on Saturday night as you make your way to Arundel by way of Cripple Creek and pull into Nazareth. Will it be the night they drove old Dixie down? That's entirely likely with a show from The The Band Band. They pay a righteous tribute to the iconic band The Band with real-deal, true-to-form performances of the band's songs. The The Band Band has been at it for years and has shared stages with the likes of Richie Havens and New Riders of the Purple Sage. So get yourself a ticket and (and ...) put the load right on me.Photo courtesy of the artist311 with New Politics & The Skints 6 p.m. Saturday. Maine State Pier, Commercial Street, Portland, $40 general admission. waterfrontconcerts.com 311's Unity Tour 2017 swings through Portland's waterfront on Saturday night. The alternative rockers broke through in the '90s with the tunes "Do You Right," "Down" and "Come Original." They just released their 12th studio album, "Mosaic," in June. The show has two opening acts. New Politics is a Danish rock outfit, and The Skints are a London-based band with a British reggae sound.Photo courtesy of the artistTake Back Hope: A Benefit for Hope Acts 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, $10. baysidebowl.com Gather one and all down at Bayside Bowl for a benefit for Hope Acts. Hope Acts' mission is to improve the quality of life for residents of Greater Portland by addressing needs for healthy living, housing security and a hopeful economic future and to strengthen neighborhoods to become safe places of hospitality, hope and healing for all people. We think this is pretty great, and not only that, they've put together a sensational lineup of local acts to provide hours of live music awesomeness for fans of all ages. Arrive early and stay late for Five of the Eyes, Akela Moon, Sea Level, Pretty Sad, Clara Junken and Joel Thetford. The event will be hosted by nationally touring, regionall- based act Seepeoples, which will also take the stage for some tunes.SeepeopleS photo courtesy of the artistTall Horse CD Release Show 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8, all ages. space538.org The first song we heard from "Howl Mouth," the new Tall Horse album is "We Were Friends When We Were Kids," and it's moody yet melodic, dark and stormy yet bright and sonically awesome. Tall Horse, based in Portland, is Nick Poulin, Dominic Grosso and Devin Ivy. "Howl Mouth" is the follow-up to their 2014 debut, and the wait has been worth it. Poulin's vocals will rip your heart out, yet you'll keep coming back for more. "Skin Deep," another new one, drips with angst but manages to be kind of gorgeous. Make a night of it at Space because also on the bill is Purse, $300 and Ossalot. Long live local music!Photo courtesy of the artistKasey Chambers 8 p.m. Monday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show, $50 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com "Dragonfly" is the 11th studio album from Australian singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers and she's flitting about the country, playing songs from it along with selections from her catalog. With a distinct, twangy voice and alt-country sounds, Chambers first caught our attention in 1999 with her debut album "The Captain" and again in 2001 with "Barricades & Brickwalls," home to the bittersweet "Not Pretty Enough." Don't let the fact that this show is on a Monday night stop you; Chambers is worth it.Photo courtesy of the artist

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.