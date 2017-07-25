Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Bob Keyes

Bob Keyes has written about the arts in Maine since 2002. He’s never been much an artist himself, other than singing in junior high school chorus and acting in a few musicals. But he’s attended museums, theaters, clubs and concert halls all his life, and cites Bob Dylan as most influential artist of any kind since Picasso. He lives in Berwick.

Send an email | Read more from Bob







Posted: July 25, 2017

Kate Aldrich joins the DaPonte String Quartet for Maine tour

Written by: Bob Keyes
Kate Aldrich Photo courtesy of the DaPonte String Quartet

Kate Aldrich
Photo courtesy of the DaPonte String Quartet

Opera singer Kate Aldrich performs a five-concert series with the DaPonte String Quartet in Rockport, Wells, East Boothbay, Brunswick and Alna beginning Aug. 1, bringing together two of Maine’s leading purveyors of classical music. Aldrich grew up and still lives in the midcoast, and has performed around the world, including recently in Los Angeles, where she sang the part of Giulietta in Placido Domingo’s production of “Tales of Hoffman.” The DaPonte performs more than 60 times a year, from Presque Isle to Ogunquit, and last year celebrated its 25th year.

DaPonte String Quartet: Myles Jordan, Kirsten Monke, Lydia Forbes, Ferdinand Liva. Photo courtesy DaPonte String Quartet

DaPonte String Quartet: Myles Jordan, Kirsten Monke, Lydia Forbes, Ferdinand Liva.
Photo courtesy DaPonte String Quartet

With the DaPonte, Aldrich will perform the program “Innerscapes.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Rockport: Opera House, 6 Central St.; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, 60 Bigelow Drive, East Boothbay; 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road; 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Alna Meetinghouse, 1789 Alna Road; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Unitarian Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Tickets cost $30, and except for the concert in Wells are available at DaPonte.org and Gulf of Maine Books, Brunswick; Longfellow Books, Portland; and Sherman’s Books in Damariscotta, Camden and Boothbay Harbor, or call 207-529-4555.

For Wells, visit wellsreserve.org/music or call 207-646-1555.

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.