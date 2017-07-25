Kate Aldrich joins the DaPonte String Quartet for Maine tour

Opera singer Kate Aldrich performs a five-concert series with the DaPonte String Quartet in Rockport, Wells, East Boothbay, Brunswick and Alna beginning Aug. 1, bringing together two of Maine’s leading purveyors of classical music. Aldrich grew up and still lives in the midcoast, and has performed around the world, including recently in Los Angeles, where she sang the part of Giulietta in Placido Domingo’s production of “Tales of Hoffman.” The DaPonte performs more than 60 times a year, from Presque Isle to Ogunquit, and last year celebrated its 25th year.

With the DaPonte, Aldrich will perform the program “Innerscapes.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Rockport: Opera House, 6 Central St.; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, 60 Bigelow Drive, East Boothbay; 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road; 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Alna Meetinghouse, 1789 Alna Road; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Unitarian Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Tickets cost $30, and except for the concert in Wells are available at DaPonte.org and Gulf of Maine Books, Brunswick; Longfellow Books, Portland; and Sherman’s Books in Damariscotta, Camden and Boothbay Harbor, or call 207-529-4555.

For Wells, visit wellsreserve.org/music or call 207-646-1555.