Aimsel Ponti

Posted: April 8, 2019

Kat Wright, Kathy Mattea, Marc Cohn and Marc Rebillet

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Kat Wright

    9 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland,, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    You owe it to yourself to infuse your Friday night with the soulful tunes that will be delivered in fiery fashion by Burlington, Vermont's Kat Wright and her sensational band. Wright and company will be slaying with tunes from "By My Side" among others. You'll hear Wright's formidable pipes belting out vocals backed by a seven-piece band, including a three-piece horn section.
    Kat Wright Band. Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Kathy Mattea

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
    Country and bluegrass singer Kathy Mattea's mantle is adorned with a pair of Grammys and four Country Music Association Awards, and she's hit No. 1 on the country singles chart four times. Her Acoustic Living Room Songs and Stories tour has 15 albums of songs to choose from, and you can count on hearing several from last year's "Pretty Bird" along with hits like "Goin' Gone" and "Burnin' Old Memories."
    Photo by Reto Sterchi

  • Marc Cohn

    7:30 p.m. Sunday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25 to $49.75, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn released his hit single "Walking in Memphis" way back in 1991, and it's still a radio favorite thanks to its memorable lyrics and Cohn's tremendous voice. Several albums have followed. "Listening Booth: 1970" is a superb collection of covers, including "Wild World" by Cat Stevens and Paul Simon's "The Only Living Boy in New York." Be sure to arrive on time as local act Pete Kilpatrick opens the show.
    Paul McKinnon/Shutterstock.com

  • Marc Rebillet

    8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    Marc Rebillet, better known as Loop Daddy, is a one-man force of nature armed with his voice, MIDI keyboard and a keen knack for creating funky beats and songs on the fly. Expect the unexpected at his show, and for a preview, hit YouTube, where you'll find dozens upon dozens of hugely-viewed clips.
    Image courtesy of the artist

