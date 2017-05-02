Network



Posted: May 2, 2017

Karla Bonoff, Guy Mendilow Ensemble and Christopher Cross play Maine on Sunday

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Karla Bonoff 8 p.m. Sunday. Jonathan's, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $37.50 to $76.50. jonathansogunquit.com She's a true musician's musician and has been writing songs and performing her entire life. Karla Bonoff's the real deal and her songs have been recorded by the likes of Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt and Wynonna Judd. She even had her own hit in 1982 with "Personally," which ironically was penned by someone else. Bonoff got her start back in the '60s as a young artist in Southern California, where she would catch artists like Jackson Browne, Elton John and James Taylor at the legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles. She also took that stage herself during their Monday night open-mic "hoot" series.Photo by Karen FiedlerGuy Mendilow Ensemble 6 p.m. Sunday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com The Guy Mendilow Ensemble invites you to an early evening performance that is a musical voyage to long-erased kingdoms and towns. "Tales from the Forgotten Kingdom" tells stories of vagabond queens, pauper poets and lovers lost to sea, set to mesmerizing arrangements of Sephardi music. You'll travel by way of song to the Balkans and Middle East, starting in Sarajevo and going through Salonica into Jerusalem. Members of Mendilow's ensemble hail from Israel, Palestine, Argentina, Japan and here. With scintillating vocals and instrumentation, this is a show that will likely stay with you long after the final note.Photo by Gretjen HeleneChristopher Cross 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $60. rocklandstrand.com If you get caught between the moon and New York City, I know it's crazy, but it's true that Christopher Cross is performing in Rockland on Sunday night. It's really not that far to paradise, at least it's not for you. Just sail, or ride like the wind, over to The Strand. And if you've got a friend named Laura, you might want to think of her when you go to buy tickets.Photo by Alex Solca
