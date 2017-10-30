Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: October 30, 2017

Jonathan Edwards, Humming House and Turkuaz

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Jonathan Edwards 7:30 p.m. Friday. First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. brownpapertickets.com The recording career of singer-songwriter Jonathan Edwards dates back to 1971, and it's unlikely you haven't sung along to "Sunshine" or "Shanty" at some point in your life. Edwards' latest album is "Tomorrow's Child," and he's accompanied by Shawn Colvin, Jerry Douglas and Alison Krauss, among others. Edwards has lived in Maine for many year,s so we get to call him one of our own. If you can't make it to South Portland, Edwards will also be at the Camden Opera House on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield on Dec. 15 and 16 and at Johnson Hall in Gardiner on Dec. 17. There's plenty of time to lay around the shanty and get a good buzz on; instead, go see some live music and hear Edwards sing all about that buzz.Humming House 8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com Nashville's roots-rock act Humming House is back in action with the new record "Companion." The album's first single "Takin' Over" is as lively as they come, and "Silver Lining" is thought-provokingly tender. This band is known for putting on super fun shows, so expect it to be a challenge to sit still on Friday night.Photo by Missing Piece GroupPhoto courtesy of the artistTurkuaz 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com If you think Sunday nights are for hitting the hay early as you get ready for the work week, think again! Turkuaz is a nine-piece pop-rock act out of Brooklyn, New York, that will set your Sunday night on fire with funky, groovy tunes that are covered in guitars and synths and will leave you with no regrets when the alarm goes off on Monday morning. Opening the show is Houston's The Suffers — all 10 of them and their Gulf Coast soul sound. Coffee was invented for a reason; this show is one of them.Photo courtesy of the artist
