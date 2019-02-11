Posted: February 11, 2019
Joey Alexander, Joe Beninati Trio and Dillon Francis & Alison Wonderland
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Joey Alexander
8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $45 reserved seating. portcitymusichall.com
Joey Alexander is a Grammy-nominated, internationally-known Indonesian jazz pianist who has released three studio albums along with a live one,
starting with 2015's "My Favorite Things." Alexander's father gave him an electric keyboard when he was 6 years old, and it soon became evident that he was
gifted. He was signed to Motema Music when he was 10. These days, Alexander calls New York City home, and he's kicking off a short run of live performances
with a show in Portland. Oh, and one last thing you might find notable about Alexander: He was born in June 2003. You read that right, he's a 15-year-old
phenom, and he and his band will knock your socks off.
Photo by Jimmy Katz
Joe Beninati Trio
7:30 p.m. Friday. Annex at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org
Here are three words that flow quite well together: jazz, funk and soul. That's exactly what you'll hear in Bath from the Joe Beninati Trio. The band
is Shaun Bolduc on upright bass, guitarist Eric Napier and Beninati on drums. They'll be serving up their signature blend of tunes with plenty of melody,
harmony, rhythm, texture and form as they explore what they like to call the "sonic palette."
Photo courtesy of the artist
Dillon Francis & Alison Wonderland
8 p.m. Wednesday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $45 in advance, $47.50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Dillon Francis is a platinum-selling American DJ and producer, and Alison Wonderland is an Australian DJ, producer and singer. They're both huge acts
in their own right that just dropped the enthralling single "Lost My Mind" and are out on the road on a co-headlining tour. Francis and Wonderland will play
solo sets and then take the stage together for what promises to be a transcendent musical experience.
Alison Wonderland and Dillon Francis.Photo
courtesy of the artists.