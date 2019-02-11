Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: February 11, 2019

Joey Alexander, Joe Beninati Trio and Dillon Francis & Alison Wonderland

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Joey Alexander

    8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $45 reserved seating. portcitymusichall.com
    Joey Alexander is a Grammy-nominated, internationally-known Indonesian jazz pianist who has released three studio albums along with a live one, starting with 2015's "My Favorite Things." Alexander's father gave him an electric keyboard when he was 6 years old, and it soon became evident that he was gifted. He was signed to Motema Music when he was 10. These days, Alexander calls New York City home, and he's kicking off a short run of live performances with a show in Portland. Oh, and one last thing you might find notable about Alexander: He was born in June 2003. You read that right, he's a 15-year-old phenom, and he and his band will knock your socks off.
    Photo by Jimmy Katz

  • Joe Beninati Trio

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Annex at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org
    Here are three words that flow quite well together: jazz, funk and soul. That's exactly what you'll hear in Bath from the Joe Beninati Trio. The band is Shaun Bolduc on upright bass, guitarist Eric Napier and Beninati on drums. They'll be serving up their signature blend of tunes with plenty of melody, harmony, rhythm, texture and form as they explore what they like to call the "sonic palette."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Dillon Francis & Alison Wonderland

    8 p.m. Wednesday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $45 in advance, $47.50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Dillon Francis is a platinum-selling American DJ and producer, and Alison Wonderland is an Australian DJ, producer and singer. They're both huge acts in their own right that just dropped the enthralling single "Lost My Mind" and are out on the road on a co-headlining tour. Francis and Wonderland will play solo sets and then take the stage together for what promises to be a transcendent musical experience.
    Alison Wonderland and Dillon Francis.Photo courtesy of the artists.

