With invented instruments, USM students go with the ‘Flow’

University of Southern Maine students and a pair of visiting artists present “Molded by the Flow,” a multidisciplinary effort that involves music, theater and art. Working with artists Rinde Eckert and Paul Dresher, students composed the music, monologues and movement, and built a series of invented instruments from found objects: a wall of gongs, a larger wall of wooden crates and a 12-foot stringed instrument, repurposed from the guts of a piano. They created theatrical monologues, poetry and choreography around the theme of Maine’s mills and rivers.

They will perform their piece several times in the coming weeks, and gets its premiere at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Franco Center in Lewiston, and repeats at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, also at the Franco Center; before moving to Russell Hall on the Gorham campus for several additional performances, at 7:30 p.m. April 21, 2 p.m. April 22-23; 5 p.m. April 26; 7:30 p.m. April 28; and 2 p.m. April 29.