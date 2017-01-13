Instead of preaching to the choir, The Jones Family Singers bring Gospel to the masses

Bishop Fred Jones doesn’t want to be preaching to the choir. Or singing to the choir.

That’s why, more than 20 years ago, he decided to take his family Gospel singing group out of church and into auditoriums and theaters around the world.

“We were singing to the same people in the same places, who already went to church,” said Jones, 67, pastor of Mt. Zion Pentecostal Cathedral in Markham, Texas. “I thought we could do much greater outreach by singing for people who don’t normally hear this kind of music.”

The Jones Family Singers, which is Jones and seven of his eight children, backed by a rocking band, have gained an international reputation over the past two decades for high-energy live shows and recordings. On Friday, they’ll bring their foot-stomping show to Portland’s Merrill Auditorium. The concert is presented by Portland Ovations in collaboration with the NAACP of Portland.

The Jones Family Singers and their effort to bring Gospel music to the wider world were the subject of a documentary film in 2015 called “The Jones Family Will Make a Way.” It was screened at festivals around the country and also played SPACE Gallery in Portland this month, giving local audiences an advance look at the group and what they are all about.

Jones has fought hard to keep his family’s music religious, lyrically. He started his own recording company after other music executives told him they’d record his family if they didn’t sing the name of Jesus so much.

But music by itself is emotionally and spiritually powerful, Jones said. And that’s why it can touch people who don’t read the Bible and have never heard a church hymn in their lives.

“Because of who created music, it’s designed to unite, to uplift you and lift the load and give you a breather,” said Jones. “It’s the universal language.”

The Jones Family Singers recently performed in Russia, where Jones is sure few understood the lyrics. Yet everyone was on their feet, dancing in the aisles.

The Jones Family Singers come from a tradition of Gospel heavily infused with funk, soul and R&B. It’s the kind of music that, if you didn’t listen carefully to the lyrics, you’d think Ray Charles or Aretha Franklin was singing.

Jones grew up in a religious family listening to soulful Gospel groups on the radio and records. He said he decided to be a minister, and a singing one at that, after hearing a recording by the Gospel group The Mighty Clouds of Joy.

The Jones Family Singers’ sound is powered by the vocal harmonies of five of Jones’ daughters. His youngest daughter, Alexis Jones, sings lead in the group with a power reminiscent of Franklin. On stage in Portland, the group will likely be backed by two guitars, a keyboard, a bass and drums.

The group’s repertoire includes traditional Gospel tunes like “Dry Bones in the Valley” and “The Lord’s Prayer.” They also write their own songs, including the up-tempo “Down on Me” by Jones and his daughter Alexis.

Listen to The Jones Family Singers’ “The Lord’s Prayer”



They do songs by mainstream artists as well, including the ’70s feel-good tune “Love Train” by the O’Jays and the sober “All God’s Children Ain’t Free” by the late country star Johnny Cash.

Jones said he thinks the unifying power of music — Gospel music, especially — is very important right now, in light of the recent election and the divisive social and political climates.

“I think the need to unite people is more urgent right now,” Jones said. “I hope we’re a reminder of that.”

Jones Family Singers

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland

HOW MUCH: $34 to $40, $15 for students

INFO: portlandovations.org

WHAT ELSE: A free preconcert lecture will take place in the Merrill Auditorium rehearsal hall at 7 p.m. The Rev. Cheryl Townsend Gilkes, professor of sociology and African-American Studies at Colby College in Waterville, will speak about the importance of the African-American sacred music tradition for spiritual survival and social change.