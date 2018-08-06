Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: August 6, 2018

Howie Day, Native Isles, Marvin Gaye tribute and Microwave with Can’t Swim

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Howie Day

    7 p.m. Thursday. Paris Hill Music Festival, First Parish Church of Paris, 500 Paris Hill Road, South Paris, $35. parishillmusicfestival.com
    The Paris Hill Music Festival is three nights of sensational live music, kicking off with singer-songwriter Howie Day on Thursday night followed by Nichole Nordemann on Friday and the Franki Valli tribute band Let's Hang On on Saturday. Day is a Bangor native who sat down at a piano when he was 5 years old, picked up a guitar when he was 12 and started writing songs at 15. His debut release was an EP 20 years ago, followed by the full-length album "Australia" in 2000. Three others have followed, including 2015's "Lantern." Day is now based in Seattle, so here's a chance to catch him on his home turf.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Native Isles

    8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Native Isles is the local fusion act of Tyler Stanley (keys and synth bass), Emma Stanley (flugelhorn, trumpet), Pete Morse (guitar) and Dave Henault (drums). They're celebrating the release of their debut EP with a show at One Longfellow Square. You'll settle into a chill yet lively groove listening to these four pros laying down their jazzy, funky tunes.
    Album art by Shannon Sadulsky

  • What's Going On

    8 p.m. Friday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $16 in advance, $20 at the door. thedancehallkittery.org
    In 1971, soul singer Marvin Gaye released his 11th studio album, "What's Going On." The album was a smash hit with songs like "Mercy Mercy Me" "The Ecology," "Inner City Blues (Make We Wanna Holler)" and the title track, all of which offer commentary on issues like inner-city violence and the environment. On Friday night in Kittery, a 10-piece band featuring members of Boston acts Melodeego, Ali McGurik Band, Either/Orchestra, The Rationales, Kong, Zili Misik and Boston Soul Revue will gather to perform the album its entirety. They'll also throw in some of Gaye's early hits and duets with Tammi Terrell for what will surely be a tremendous night paying homage to one of the great ones. Mercy, mercy me, indeed.
    Diversity Avatars/Shutterstock.com

  • Microwave and Can't Swim

    8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    This show will surely heat you up. Microwave is an Atlanta-based rock trio that lists their band's interests as beer and fried chicken. Musically speaking, they put hardcore, emo and indie rock in a blender and let it rip. Co- headlining the show is New Jersey rock band Can't Swim. Both acts are relatively new, so here's a chance to catch them on their way up. Drug Church will kick things off with a set of blistering alternative rock.
    Microwave photo courtesy of the artist

 

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.