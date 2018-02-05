Network



Aimsel Ponti

Posted: February 5, 2018

Heather Pierson Trio, Zapion Sextet and Liz Longley

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Heather Pierson Trio

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Chocolate Church Arts Center Annex, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15 in advance, $17 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org Spend your Friday night in Bath listening to the sweet sounds of award-winning pianist and multi-genre singer-
    songwriter Heather Pierson who will be performing as an acoustic trio with Davy Sturtevant on strings and cornet and Shawn Nadeau on upright bass. You'll hear New Orleans-style jazz and blues along with Americana and folk tunes and Pierson will dazzle with her vocals, on the 88 keys and with her tenor banjo, melodica and acoustic guitar.
    Photo by Mac MacGregor

  • Zapion Sextet

    8 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $12, $18 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
    Nestled between Bayside and Munjoy Hill is where you'll find Mayo Street Arts and where you can hear traditional Middle Eastern tunes by the Zapion Sextet on Saturday night. Their instruments include the oud, violin, darbuka, nay, accordion and guitar, and the show is part of the Mayo Street Arts International Heritage Series, which celebrates regional music and dance traditions and is based on the idea that music is inherent to strengthening community in cultures around the world. We couldn't agree more!
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Liz Longley

    8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Need a solid plan for Valentine's night? Bring the music lover in your life to One Longfellow Square for a performance by singer-songwriter Liz Longley. Her most recent album is 2016's "Weightless." Keep your fingers crossed that she plays the heart-rending "Rescue My Heart," because nothing says Valentine's Day like an emotionally charged love song. "Only Love This Time Around" is another fantastic track off the album to keep an ear out for. As a Valentine's night bonus, local singer-songwriter Monique Barrett opens the show.
    Photo courtesy of the artis

