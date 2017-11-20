Posted: November 20, 2017
Half Moon Jug Band, Beatles Night, Pat Colwell Motown Christmas and David Rawlings
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
15th Annual Beatles Night
8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of
show. statetheatreportland.com
It's a post-Thanksgiving Portland tradition, and you have to admit, it's getting better all the time. This
year's Beatles Night is a three-day affair with Friday and Saturday night shows and one on Sunday afternoon.
Spencer Albee and his friends will be performing the entire "Revolver" album on Friday night and the entire "Sgt.
Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" on Saturday night with both shows also featuring a bunch of other Fab Four hits.
During the Sunday afternoon family matinée, you'll hear a mixed bag of tunes. A crowd of people will stand and
stare when Albee takes the stage backed by an incredible cast of local musicians including Sean Morin, Jon Roods,
Blythe Armitage, Dan Capaldi and Andrew Hodgkins. Special guests include Griffin Sherry from The Ghost of Paul
Revere, Zach Jones, Kenya Hall, Katie Matzell and several others. You'll also hear from some of The Fogcutters'
horn section and strings from the Maine Youth Rock Orchestra.
Image courtesy of Spencer Albee
Half Moon Jug Band's Thankstacular Extravaganza
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $20 premium seating. mayostreetarts.org
Fuel up with leftovers and then hit Mayo Street Arts for Half Moon Jug Ban's Thankstacular Extravaganza.
All proceeds will be donated back to Mayo to support its community youth programs. Half Moon Jug Band is a silly,
knee-slapping trio of fellas who play banjos, kazoos, harmonicas, guitars, drums and saxophones. They'll be joined
by Alexis Powers and her sensational hoop act, and the emcee for the night will be a free-spirited chap named Eric
Darrow Worthley.
Photo courtesy of the artist
Motown Christmas with Pat Colwell and The Soul Sensations
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $17 in advance, $20 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org
Looking to inject some soul into your holiday season? It can be found in Bath on Saturday night with a
Motown Christmas with Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations. You'll hear holiday faves spiced with Motown sounds,
including tunes by The Temptations, The Supremes, Otis Redding, Booker T. and the M.G.'s and The Jackson 5. A full
horn section and some sensational backup singers will likely induce dancing in the aisles, so don't expect to sit
still for too long.
Photo by Michelle McDougal
David Rawlings
8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $32 to $47, reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
David Rawlings is a folk music force of nature as both a guitarist and singer-songwriter. You can expect an
incredible show from Rawlings, his longtime musical partner Gillian Welch and a crackerjack band comprised of Paul
Kowert, Willie Watson and fiddler Brittany Haas. They'll be playing, in addition to tracks from the latest album
"Poor David's Almanack," ones from "A Friends of a Friends" and "Nashville Obsolete."
Photo of David
Rawlings and Gillian Welch by Alysse Gafkjen