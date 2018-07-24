Go to UkeFest all day, then see a pro play at night

Want to spend all day and all night with happy, strumming people?

Well, on Saturday in Portland uke can do it.

In a very happy musical coincidence, two big ukulele events are happening in Portland Saturday, organized totally independently of each other. The fourth annual Casco Bay UkeFest will take place during the day at St. Luke’s Cathedral, featuring workshops and lots of music by Maine ukulele groups. On Saturday night, there’ll be a concert at Aura by internationally-known ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro, dubbed “the Jimi Hendrix” of the instrument.

“I wish I could say I planned it that way, but, alas, I know Jake only by reputation,” said Lee Urban, organizer of the UkeFest and founder of the Portland-based nonprofit group Ukuleles Heal the World. “It could be a full day of ukulele fun for many.”

Besides making his living performing concerts and recording, Shimabukuro is an ambassador of the instrument. Often when he’s on tour, he visits with school kids to talk about music and life. (He won’t in Portland, since he’s here on a weekend in the summer.) He’s from Hawaii, where ukuleles are a big part of the culture and history, so he’s extremely happy to see how popular the instrument has become worldwide in the last decade, with local ukulele groups popping up everywhere. At Casco Bay UkeFest, seven Maine ukulele groups will perform.

Shimabukuro thinks the ukulele has become so popular partly because it’s easier to learn, at least a little, than most instruments. And because it’s portable and, well, cute.

“It’s not at all intimidating. You can learn to play in a matter of minutes. I can teach you two chords, and you’ll be singing songs and thinking, ‘Wow, I can do this,’ ” said Shimabukuro, 41. “It inspires people to not give up, to keep playing. And it’s so mobile. Today we like things small and compact and easy to bring with us, and that’s what the ukulele is.”

Shimabukuro first gained fame more than a decade ago when a YouTube video of him playing the Beatles’ classic “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” went viral. He captivated audiences with his ability to play sophisticated, and sometimes scorching, rock guitar tunes on his ukulele. He covered all types of music, from rock and country to jazz and classical. His first album of all original tunes, “The Nashville Sessions,” which came out in 2016, hit No. 3 on the Billboard contemporary jazz albums chart.

He has a new album due out in August, “The Greatest Day,” which is about half covers and half originals. But in a departure from earlier work, he’s added strings, keyboards, slide guitars and even vocals to this album. He says he enjoys the challenge of seeing what the ukulele can do.

The Casco Bay UkeFest is a local illustration of the uke’s power. Urban, 72, started it shortly after taking up the instrument himself and decided he needed to spread the word, and the joy, to the others. He hoped for 40 people the first year and got 75. The crowd grew to 150 the next year and more than 300 last year.

The festival’s focus is on fun, and on the ukulele’s accessibility. It will start at 9 a.m. with a free beginners workshop, no instrument required. At 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., there are workshops for advanced beginners and beyond, taught by Jim Beloff, a nationally-known player, teacher and publisher of ukulele songs. The price is $10 for both workshops. At noon, Beloff and other musicians will perform, including some songs with a string quartet. That concert has a $10 suggested donation,

The festival helps raise money for Urban’s Ukuleles Heal the World. The group provides free ukuleles to youngsters in Portland, about 100 this year. A special multi-colored ukulele made by the Magic Fluke Company of Massachusetts with the phrase “Ukuleles Heal the World” will be raffled off at the festival.

From 1:30 to 5 p.m. there’ll be free performances by seven groups from all over Maine, including the Merry Plinksters from Farmington, the Peaks Island Ukulele Ensemble, the Ukulele Strummers of Southern Maine and the Falmouth Library Ukulele Society (FLUKES).

Each group will finish its set with a sing-and-strum-along song, an easy tune that people can sing to or if they have a ukulele, play along with. Some of those songs will include “Home on the Range,” “This Land Is Your Land,” and “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

“They’ll all be easy-peasy, lemon-squeezy,” said Urban.

Which pretty much sums up the ukulele.

ALL UKE, ALL DAY AND ALL NIGHT

CASCO BAY UKEFEST

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland

HOW MUCH: Free for beginners workshop and the seven afternoon concerts by Maine ukulele groups; $10 suggested donation for noon concert by Jim and Liz Beloff; $10 for two workshops by Beloff at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

INFO: cascobayukefest.com; on Facebook at Casco Bay UkeFest

JAKE SHIMABUKURO

WHEN: 9 p.m. Saturday; 8 p.m. doors open

WHERE: Aura, 121 Center St., Portland

HOW MUCH: $25 to $49.75

INFO: auramaine.com