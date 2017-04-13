Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show "207" to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: April 13, 2017

The Gloaming, Paul Simon Tribute, Mipso and JoJo

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • The Gloaming 8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20 to $45 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com At the crossroads of traditional Irish tunes, ancient sean-nós song and modern, exhilarating sounds is where you'll find The Gloaming. Expect pin-drop quiet from the audience during what promises to be a haunting, transcendent performance by a band that's starting its American tour right here in Maine. The band is comprised of five virtuoso players who came together in West Meath, Ireland, to find common ground in their shared love of their country's musical heritage.Photo courtesy of the artist

    The Gloaming

    8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20 to $45 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
    At the crossroads of traditional Irish tunes, ancient sean-nós song and modern, exhilarating sounds is where you'll find The Gloaming. Expect pin-drop quiet from the audience during what promises to be a haunting, transcendent performance by a band that's starting its American tour right here in Maine. The band is comprised of five virtuoso players who came together in West Meath, Ireland, to find common ground in their shared love of their country's musical heritage.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Kate Beever & Friends present 'Going to Graceland: A Tribute to Paul Simon' 8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show, 21-plus. facebook.com She might not be wearing diamonds on the soles of her shoes, but local musician Kate Beever and her friends will be putting on a sensational show of Paul Simon songs including the entire "Graceland" album. When the Simon songs end, the African dance party begins with tunes spun by DJ mosart212. Expect a percussion-heavy evening with a lush vocal choir. You don't need to discuss much, just get yourself a ticket.Kate Beever photo by Scott Mohler

    Kate Beever & Friends present 'Going to Graceland: A Tribute to Paul Simon'

    8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show, 21-plus. facebook.com
    She might not be wearing diamonds on the soles of her shoes, but local musician Kate Beever and her friends will be putting on a sensational show of Paul Simon songs including the entire "Graceland" album. When the Simon songs end, the African dance party begins with tunes spun by DJ mosart212. Expect a percussion-heavy evening with a lush vocal choir. You don't need to discuss much, just get yourself a ticket.
    Kate Beever photo by Scott Mohler

  • Mipso with 10 String Symphony 8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Chapel Hill quartet Mipso just released its latest album called "Coming Down the Mountain," a collection of 10 Americana/modern alt-country tunes with Appalachian influences. Expect plenty of harmonies and fiddle from this folky string band. Nashville-based progressive acoustic folk duo 10 String Symphony opens the show.Photo by Sasha Israel

    Mipso with 10 String Symphony

    8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Chapel Hill quartet Mipso just released its latest album called "Coming Down the Mountain," a collection of 10 Americana/modern alt-country tunes with Appalachian influences. Expect plenty of harmonies and fiddle from this folky string band. Nashville-based progressive acoustic folk duo 10 String Symphony opens the show.
    Photo by Sasha Israel

  • JoJo 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating, all ages. portcitymusichall.com You may remember her hit power-pop anthem "Leave (Get Out)" that hit the charts when Massachusetts native Joanna "JoJo" Levesque was all of 13 years old back in 2004. Or maybe you remember "Too Little Too Late" from 2006. JoJo has also done some acting in several TV shows and a couple of films, but now she's back to making music with the release of "Mad Love." The first single, whose name is too profanity-laced for us to mention, features Wiz Khalifa. Two other singles from "Mad Love" are the title track and "Music." If you haven't heard of JoJo, rest assured she's made quite a name for herself. Just ask her nearly three million Facebook fans.Photo by Brooke Nipar

    JoJo

    8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    You may remember her hit power-pop anthem "Leave (Get Out)" that hit the charts when Massachusetts native Joanna "JoJo" Levesque was all of 13 years old back in 2004. Or maybe you remember "Too Little Too Late" from 2006. JoJo has also done some acting in several TV shows and a couple of films, but now she's back to making music with the release of "Mad Love." The first single, whose name is too profanity-laced for us to mention, features Wiz Khalifa. Two other singles from "Mad Love" are the title track and "Music." If you haven't heard of JoJo, rest assured she's made quite a name for herself. Just ask her nearly three million Facebook fans.
    Photo by Brooke Nipar

