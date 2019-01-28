Network



Aimsel Ponti

Posted: January 28, 2019

Gibson Brothers, Girls to the Front, Colin Blunstone and Lula Wiles

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Gibson Brothers

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $28 in advance, $32 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
    Catch some fantastic live tunes on Friday night courtesy of bluegrass act The Gibson Brothers. Leigh and Eric Gibson and their crackerjack band will be playing plenty of songs from last fall's country-soul "Mockingbird" album, which includes a fantastic cover of R.E.M.'s ballad "Everybody Hurts" among several originals like "Come Down" and the tender, twangy "Travelin' Day." Can't make it to Rockland? The Gibson Brothers will also be at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield on Saturday night.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Girls to the Front

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $5 to $20 suggested donation. mayostreetarts.org
    Annie Dodson is a senior at Casco Bay High School and her senior expedition's culmination takes the form of a very special benefit concert at Mayo Street Arts. Girls to the Front addresses the ongoing issue of gender equality disparities in the music industry with a show of all local female and gender non-conforming musicians. Proceeds will benefit Women In Music, an organization that's working to educate people about gender discrimination in music. Performers include Suzanna Sylvain, Francesca Houran with Simi Kunin and Sascha Drive, The Asthmatic, Sophia Sturtevant, Emma Ivy, August West and Sara Hallie Richardson.
    Cienpies Design/Shutterstock.com

  • Colin Blunstone

    8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $48 in advance, $58 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    This is one time you don't need to fear the zombie apocalypse. British singer Colin Blunstone is bringing his band into town for a night of tunes from his solo records, but you'll also likely hear some familiar ones. Blunstone is also the lead singer of legendary group The Zombies, which will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in March. Just a couple of questions before you grab a ticket for this show: What's your name? Who's your daddy? Is he rich like me?
    Colin Blunstone with his solo band.Photo by Keith Curtis

  • Lula Wiles

    8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Lula Wiles is the Boston-based alt-folk trio of multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Isa Burke, Ellie Buckland and Mali Obomsawin. All three are sensational singers, and the band's latest release is "What Will We Do," its debut on the storied Smithsonian Folkways label. They're also all native Mainers who met as kids at a fiddle camp. See them gather around a single microphone for a show bursting with harmonies and poignant songwriting.
    Photo by Laura Partain

