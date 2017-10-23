Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: October 23, 2017

Ghoul of Rock, Say Darling, Thelonious Monk homage and The Yardbirds

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Ghoul of Rock: MAMM's Halloween Bash 5:30 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 101 State St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com The Maine Academy of Modern Music invites you to its early evening Halloween-themed student show. Ghoul of Rock is a costume party, so dust off those costumes and get ready to rock. You'll hear from Without Logic, Spacehaven, the MAMMOTH Rock Chorus, the MAMMOTH Brass Band and other rock-star performers. These young musicians have every intention of melting your faces off so be afraid — be very afraid.Mikhail Bakunovich/Shutterstock.com

    Ghoul of Rock: MAMM's Halloween Bash

    5:30 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 101 State St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com
    The Maine Academy of Modern Music invites you to its early evening Halloween-themed student show. Ghoul of Rock is a costume party, so dust off those costumes and get ready to rock. You'll hear from Without Logic, Spacehaven, the MAMMOTH Rock Chorus, the MAMMOTH Brass Band and other rock-star performers. These young musicians have every intention of melting your faces off so be afraid — be very afraid.
    Mikhail Bakunovich/Shutterstock.com

  • Say Darling 8 p.m. Friday. The Dance Hall, Kittery, $16 in advance, $20 at the door. thedancehallkittery.org Celia Wordsmith is the lead singer and guitarist of Della Mae, Chris Hersch is a former guitarist for Girls Guns and Glory, and together they've formed a new band called Say Darling. Rounding out the lineup are Hammond organ player Scott Coulter, Paul Chase on bass and drummer Jared Seabrook. Their self-titled EP dropped in June, and it's home to a half dozen smoky, sizzling roots rock tunes propelled by Wordsmith's powerhouse vocals.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Say Darling

    8 p.m. Friday. The Dance Hall, Kittery, $16 in advance, $20 at the door. thedancehallkittery.org
    Celia Wordsmith is the lead singer and guitarist of Della Mae, Chris Hersch is a former guitarist for Girls Guns and Glory, and together they've formed a new band called Say Darling. Rounding out the lineup are Hammond organ player Scott Coulter, Paul Chase on bass and drummer Jared Seabrook. Their self-titled EP dropped in June, and it's home to a half dozen smoky, sizzling roots rock tunes propelled by Wordsmith's powerhouse vocals.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Frank Carlberg & Ourbigband: Monk Dreams, Hallucinations & Nightmares 8 p.m. Friday. Space Gallery, 528 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. space538.org In celebration of the 100th birthday of jazz pianist and composer legend Thelonious Monk, Helsinki-born, Manhattan-based pianist, composer and educator Frank Carlberg is teaming up with the regional 17-piece ensemble Ourbigband to present an evening of music composed by Carlberg, based on the compositions of Monk, that were recorded on an album called "Monk Dreams, Hallucinations & Nightmares." Can't make it on Friday night? You can also catch the show at the Dance Hall in Kittery on Saturday night. The show starts at 8 p.m., though it will feel more like it's 'round midnight.Corrado Baratta/Shutterstock.com

    Frank Carlberg & Ourbigband: Monk Dreams, Hallucinations & Nightmares

    8 p.m. Friday. Space Gallery, 528 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. space538.org
    In celebration of the 100th birthday of jazz pianist and composer legend Thelonious Monk, Helsinki-born, Manhattan-based pianist, composer and educator Frank Carlberg is teaming up with the regional 17-piece ensemble Ourbigband to present an evening of music composed by Carlberg, based on the compositions of Monk, that were recorded on an album called "Monk Dreams, Hallucinations & Nightmares." Can't make it on Friday night? You can also catch the show at the Dance Hall in Kittery on Saturday night. The show starts at 8 p.m., though it will feel more like it's 'round midnight.
    Corrado Baratta/Shutterstock.com

  • The Yardbirds 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.Jonathan's, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $42.50. jonathansogunquit.com Spend Halloween night in Ogunquit seeing a key band of the '60s British invasion. The Yardbirds are famous for their psychedelic tunes "For Your Love," "Over Under Sideways Down," "Heart Full of Soul" and "Shapes of Things." Led by founding member and drummer Jim McCarthy, The Yardbirds will send you back to the '60s, and you'll love every minute of it.Photo courtesy of the artist

    The Yardbirds

    8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.Jonathan's, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $42.50. jonathansogunquit.com
    Spend Halloween night in Ogunquit seeing a key band of the '60s British invasion. The Yardbirds are famous for their psychedelic tunes "For Your Love," "Over Under Sideways Down," "Heart Full of Soul" and "Shapes of Things." Led by founding member and drummer Jim McCarthy, The Yardbirds will send you back to the '60s, and you'll love every minute of it.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

