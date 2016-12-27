George Michael’s greatest hits

A look at songs and albums from George Michael’s career. Michael’s publicist said Sunday that the singer-songwriter has died. He was 53.

Albums:

— “Fantastic” (with WHAM!), 1983

— “Make It Big” (with WHAM!), 1984

— “Music from the Edge of Heaven” (with WHAM!). 1986

— “Faith,” 1987

— “Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1,” 1990

— “Older,” 1996

— “Songs from the Last Century,” 1999

— “Patience,” 2004

— “Symphonica,” 2014

___

Songs:

— “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” 1984

— “Careless Whisper,” 1984

— “Last Christmas,” 1985

— “I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me),” with Aretha Franklin, 1987

— “I Want Your Sex,” 1987

— “Faith,” 1987

— “One More Try,” 1987

— “Father Figure,” 1988

— “Monkey,” 1988

— “Freedom! ’90,” 1990

— “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” with Elton John, 1991

— “Jesus to a Child,” 1996

