Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: June 5, 2017

Gaelic Storm, Diane Cluck, Foster the People, Cheryl Wheeler & John Gorka and Arrested Development

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Gaelic Storm 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $30 in advance, $35 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com There's a storm blowing into Boothbay Harbor on Thursday night, and you don't want to miss it. Gaelic Storm serves up a fusion of traditional and modern Celtic music and has been at it for two decades. A glorious piece of band trivia is that the members actually appeared in the blockbuster film "Titanic" as the steerage band performing "An Irish Party in Third Class." It's a mighty lively tune of which Rose and Jack take full advantage. And so can you, if you hit this show.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Gaelic Storm

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $30 in advance, $35 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
    There's a storm blowing into Boothbay Harbor on Thursday night, and you don't want to miss it. Gaelic Storm serves up a fusion of traditional and modern Celtic music and has been at it for two decades. A glorious piece of band trivia is that the members actually appeared in the blockbuster film "Titanic" as the steerage band performing "An Irish Party in Third Class." It's a mighty lively tune of which Rose and Jack take full advantage. And so can you, if you hit this show.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Diane Cluck with Snaex and Plains 8:30 p.m. Friday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $10. space538.org From Charlottesville, Virgina, comes intuitive folk singer-songwriter Diane Cluck. Cluck cut her teeth in the early 2000s New York City anti-folk scene and has shared stages with the likes of Daniel Johnston, Yoko Ono, Regina Spektor and The National. Musicians Laura Marling, Florence Welch and Sharon Ven Etten have all said Cluck's work has influenced them. After listening to tracks from Cluck's albums "Boneset" and "Countless Times," we're on board too. Photo by Derrick Belcham

    Diane Cluck with Snaex and Plains

    8:30 p.m. Friday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $10. space538.org
    From Charlottesville, Virgina, comes intuitive folk singer-songwriter Diane Cluck. Cluck cut her teeth in the early 2000s New York City anti-folk scene and has shared stages with the likes of Daniel Johnston, Yoko Ono, Regina Spektor and The National. Musicians Laura Marling, Florence Welch and Sharon Ven Etten have all said Cluck's work has influenced them. After listening to tracks from Cluck's albums "Boneset" and "Countless Times," we're on board too.
    Photo by Derrick Belcham

  • Foster The People with Miya Folick 7 p.m. Friday. Thompson's Point, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com Catch an L.A.-based indie-pop trio in the great outdoors on Friday night. Foster The People is Mark Foster, Cubbie Fink and Mark Pontius, and they hit pay dirt in 2011 with their debut album "Torches," home to their breakthrough hit "Pumped Up Kicks," as well as "Don't Stop (Color On The Walls)," "Houdini" and "Helena Beat." Their latest is "Supermodel" with the tunes "Coming of Age," "Best Friend" and "Are You What You Want To Be?"Photo courtesy of the artist

    Foster The People with Miya Folick

    7 p.m. Friday. Thompson's Point, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Catch an L.A.-based indie-pop trio in the great outdoors on Friday night. Foster The People is Mark Foster, Cubbie Fink and Mark Pontius, and they hit pay dirt in 2011 with their debut album "Torches," home to their breakthrough hit "Pumped Up Kicks," as well as "Don't Stop (Color On The Walls)," "Houdini" and "Helena Beat." Their latest is "Supermodel" with the tunes "Coming of Age," "Best Friend" and "Are You What You Want To Be?"
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Cheryl Wheeler & John Gorka 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $30 to $42. chocolatechurcharts.org If you're a fan of incredible singer-songwriters, this show is for you. They're both folk legends and to have them both on the same night is pretty special. Cheryl Wheeler and John Gorka have been releasing albums since the '80s and have been troubadours pretty much the entire time. With their wit and humor, as well as heart-crushing lyricism and first-rate vocals, expect a full spectrum of emotions.Photos courtesy of the artists

    Cheryl Wheeler & John Gorka

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $30 to $42. chocolatechurcharts.org
    If you're a fan of incredible singer-songwriters, this show is for you. They're both folk legends and to have them both on the same night is pretty special. Cheryl Wheeler and John Gorka have been releasing albums since the '80s and have been troubadours pretty much the entire time. With their wit and humor, as well as heart-crushing lyricism and first-rate vocals, expect a full spectrum of emotions.
    Photos courtesy of the artists

  • Arrested Development 8 p.m. Monday, June 12. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com Relive the early '90s while also appreciating fantastic new material like the single "In 1 Day (Whole World Changed)," when Arrested Development holds court on Monday night in Portland. Their 1992 album "3 Years, 5 Months & 2 Days in the Life Of..." is an absolute classic with the hits "Mr. Wendal," "Tennessee" and "People Everyday." Here's a "Tennessee" lyrics refresher so we can all sing along: "Take me to another place, take me to another land/Make me forget all that hurts me, let me understand your plan." Preach, Speech!Photo by Todd McPhetridge

    Arrested Development

    8 p.m. Monday, June 12. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Relive the early '90s while also appreciating fantastic new material like the single "In 1 Day (Whole World Changed)," when Arrested Development holds court on Monday night in Portland. Their 1992 album "3 Years, 5 Months & 2 Days in the Life Of..." is an absolute classic with the hits "Mr. Wendal," "Tennessee" and "People Everyday." Here's a "Tennessee" lyrics refresher so we can all sing along: "Take me to another place, take me to another land/Make me forget all that hurts me, let me understand your plan." Preach, Speech!
    Photo by Todd McPhetridge




