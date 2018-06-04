Network



Posted: June 4, 2018

Freejazz, Zeppelin Tribute, Matthew’s Rooftop Old Port Fest and a 90s hit-maker

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • William Parker & Patricia Nicholson: Hope Cries of Justice

    8 p.m. Thursday. The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. theapohadiontheater.com
    For a show that combines music, words and movement, head to The Apohadion for a performance featuring dancer Patricia Nicholson and freejazz bassist/multi-instrumentalist, composer, author and educator William Parker. If you've been curious about the Apohadion and haven't been yet, now is as good a time as any because this promises to be a compelling evening. The artists' statement about the show is a wish to "open hearts so that together we can envision a way to create the world we want to love in. We embrace creativity to find our strength and reclaim hope in a difficult time."


  • Lez Zeppelin

    9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    This Led Zeppelin tribute act is so good that even Jimmy Page is a fan. The New York City-based, all-female band has been at it since 2004, and career highlights include playing at Bonnaroo, the Isle of Wight Festival and Madison Square Garden. Expect to feel a whole lotta love for Lez Zeppelin because these are ladies who aren't actually sure if all that glitters is gold, but they sure know how to play the heck out of Zeppelin tunes.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • 7th Annual Mathew’s Rooftop Old Port Festival

    Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Mathew’s Pub, 133 Free St., Portland $5, 21-plus. On Facebook
    Mathew’s Pub proudly describes itself as the “finest dive bar in Portland” and invites you to live music throw-down, featuring a dozen acts up on the roof patio. The list includes Battery Steele, Beautiful Weird, The Worst and Sweet Heat, along with DJ and host Fenimore. BTW, this is Old Port Festival weekend, so expect Portland to be buzzing. By the way, this thing is also happening on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. and the 13 act lineup includes Buddusky, Crunchcoat and Sarah Violette & Renee Coolbrith. Oh and one last thing. Fresh off their huge show at Boston Calling, Weakened Friends have been added to the Sunday lineup! Yahoo!
    Sarah Violette and Renee Coolbrith photo by Lauryn Hottinger

  • Sophie B. Hawkins

    8 p.m. Saturday. Jonathan's, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $32.50 to $73.50. jonathansogunquit.com
    The year was 1992 when singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins caught the world's ear with the sexy jam "Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover" from her debut album "Tongues and Tails." She found herself on the charts again with "Right Beside You" in 1994 and the honey-sweet track "As I Lay Me Down" the following year. Her latest full-length record is 2012's "The Crossing," but we heard she'll have a new one coming out soon, so expect some new material mixed in with the '90s gems.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

