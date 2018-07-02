Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: July 2, 2018

Frank Turner, Adam Ezra Group and Yes Darling

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Frank Turner

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. Aura, 121 Center St. Portland, $25, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    British folk singer-writer Frank Turner pays Portland a visit in support of his brand new album, "Be More Kind." It's his seventh in a discography that dates back to 2007. Before going solo, Turner was the singer for Million Dead who released two post-hardcore albums before disbanding in 2005. Turner was raised on the music of bands like Counting Crows, Weezer and The Beatles, and more recently discovered Johnny Cash and Neil Young. The tracks "Don't Worry," "21st Century Survival Blues" and especially the politically charged "Make America Great Again" reveal a thoughtful, smart lyricist with solid vocal chops.
    DFP Photographic/Shutterstock.com

  • Adam Ezra Group

    8 p.m. Saturday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
    With Springsteen-like heart and soul, Adam Ezra puts his all into every show, as does his dynamic band. Ezra's brand of roots rock is electrifying and inspiring, as evidenced by last year's "Hurricane Wind" album, home to the sweeping anthem "I Believe." Ezra's vocals are gutsy and bold and the musicianship behind him – including his own guitar – is exceptional. This is not the kind of show that you will idly sit through but are sure to be brought to your feet multiple times.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Yes Darling

    7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 96 Townsend Ave., $25 in advance, $30 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
    Yes Darling is the duo of Hayley Jane and Ryan Montbleau, both of whom are accomplished musicians in their own right. Together they're a force of nature slinging soulful blues sprinkled with pop and panache. Singer- songwriter Montbleau has released seven studio albums, and Jane's a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and dancer who tours solo and with her band, The Primates. Expect a vibrant performance that will include several numbers from the pairs' debut album, released earlier this year. "Call Your Mother" and "Open Relationship" are particularly fun and fabulous.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

 

