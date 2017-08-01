Network



Posted: August 1, 2017

Folk and big band legends, alt.country and eclectic string tunes happening this week

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Arlo Guthrie 8 p.m. Thursday. Jonathan's, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $82.50. jonathansogunquit.com A folk legend and the eldest son of Woody Guthrie, Arlo Guthrie performs in Ogunquit on Thursday. It was 50 summers ago when he premiered his famous "Alice's Restaurant" at the Newport Folk Festival. Guthrie plays the piano, 12-string guitar and harmonica, among several other instruments and is also known for being one heck of a raconteur. You might not be able to get anything you want, but you sure will be entertained by a real troubadour whose been singing about social injustice for five decades.Image courtesy of Reprise Records

