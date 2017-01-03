Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" columnand with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: January 3, 2017

The Floozies, Maine Marimba Ensemble and Albert Lee

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • The Floozies 11 p.m. Thursday. King Pine Stage, Sugarloaf, $25 for all-access Snowfest pass, 18-plus. sugarloaf.com It's college week at The Loaf so expect late nights and all sorts of boozy shenanigans including a Thursday night performance by The Floozies. They're the brotherly duo of producer/guitarist Matt Hill and drummer Mark Hill, and they're all about electronic music. They've performed all over the country bringing their fresh brand of electronica and funk, so expect a dance party for the ages. Fossil Factory will warm things up starting at 9 p.m.Photo courtesy of the artist

    The Floozies

    11 p.m. Thursday. King Pine Stage, Sugarloaf, $25 for all-access Snowfest pass, 18-plus. sugarloaf.com
    It's college week at The Loaf so expect late nights and all sorts of boozy shenanigans including a Thursday night performance by The Floozies. They're the brotherly duo of producer/guitarist Matt Hill and drummer Mark Hill, and they're all about electronic music. They've performed all over the country bringing their fresh brand of electronica and funk, so expect a dance party for the ages. Fossil Factory will warm things up starting at 9 p.m.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Maine Marimba Ensemble 7 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $7 in advance, $10 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com After you're done all of your First Friday Art Walk perusing, you can land at One Longfellow Square for a dance party led by the Maine Marimba Ensemble. You've never seen — or heard — anything quite like their giant wooden xylophone-esque instruments, which are handmade by band member Jacob Wolff. The ensemble's sound is based in traditional Zimbabwean music from the Shona culture and incorporates all sorts of dance-inspiring rhythms, so don't expect to stay seated for too long.Photo courtesy of the Maine Marimba Ensemble

    Maine Marimba Ensemble

    7 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $7 in advance, $10 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    After you're done all of your First Friday Art Walk perusing, you can land at One Longfellow Square for a dance party led by the Maine Marimba Ensemble. You've never seen — or heard — anything quite like their giant wooden xylophone-esque instruments, which are handmade by band member Jacob Wolff. The ensemble's sound is based in traditional Zimbabwean music from the Shona culture and incorporates all sorts of dance-inspiring rhythms, so don't expect to stay seated for too long.
    Photo courtesy of the Maine Marimba Ensemble

  • Albert Lee 7 p.m. Monday. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $35. stlawrencearts.org See a guitar legend on Monday night atop Munjoy Hill. Brit Albert Lee toured with Eric Clapton, The Everly Brothers and Emmylou Harris' Hot Band throughout the '70s and '80s and is still active. Fans love his picking style and positive attitude. He started playing guitar as a teenager and, along with a tremendous amount of work with other artists, Lee has released more than a dozen solo albums with the most recent one being 2014's "Highwayman."Photo courtesy of the artist

    Albert Lee

    7 p.m. Monday. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $35. stlawrencearts.org
    See a guitar legend on Monday night atop Munjoy Hill. Brit Albert Lee toured with Eric Clapton, The Everly Brothers and Emmylou Harris' Hot Band throughout the '70s and '80s and is still active. Fans love his picking style and positive attitude. He started playing guitar as a teenager and, along with a tremendous amount of work with other artists, Lee has released more than a dozen solo albums with the most recent one being 2014's "Highwayman."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

The Floozies 11 p.m. Thursday. King Pine Stage, Sugarloaf, $25 for all-access Snowfest pass, 18-plus. sugarloaf.com It's college week at The Loaf so expect late nights and all sorts of boozy shenanigans including a Thursday night performance by The Floozies. They're the brotherly duo of producer/guitarist Matt Hill and drummer Mark Hill, and they're all about electronic music. They've performed all over the country bringing their fresh brand of electronica and funk, so expect a dance party for the ages. Fossil Factory will warm things up starting at 9 p.m.Photo courtesy of the artistMaine Marimba Ensemble 7 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $7 in advance, $10 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com After you're done all of your First Friday Art Walk perusing, you can land at One Longfellow Square for a dance party led by the Maine Marimba Ensemble. You've never seen — or heard — anything quite like their giant wooden xylophone-esque instruments, which are handmade by band member Jacob Wolff. The ensemble's sound is based in traditional Zimbabwean music from the Shona culture and incorporates all sorts of dance-inspiring rhythms, so don't expect to stay seated for too long.Photo courtesy of the Maine Marimba EnsembleAlbert Lee 7 p.m. Monday. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $35. stlawrencearts.org See a guitar legend on Monday night atop Munjoy Hill. Brit Albert Lee toured with Eric Clapton, The Everly Brothers and Emmylou Harris' Hot Band throughout the '70s and '80s and is still active. Fans love his picking style and positive attitude. He started playing guitar as a teenager and, along with a tremendous amount of work with other artists, Lee has released more than a dozen solo albums with the most recent one being 2014's "Highwayman."Photo courtesy of the artist

 

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.