Posted: July 24, 2017

Fleet Foxes, Streisand Tribute, Steep Canyon Rangers and Ryan Montbleau

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

 

  • Fleet Foxes 7 p.m. Thursday. Thompson's Point, Portland, $46 in advance, $51 day of show. statetheatreportland.com Seattle's indie-folk sensations Fleet Foxes are coming to town with a brand new album in tow. "Crack-Up" dropped last month and it's their third album. The band is fronted by vocalist/guitarist Robin Pecknold, who thought it was a good idea to let the influences of Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The Zombies and The Beach Boys shine through on his band's music. He was absolutely right, so expect the songs of Fleet Foxes to wash over you as an end-of-July night transpires outside in Portland.Photo by Shawn Brackbill

    Fleet Foxes

    7 p.m. Thursday. Thompson's Point, Portland, $46 in advance, $51 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Seattle's indie-folk sensations Fleet Foxes are coming to town with a brand new album in tow. "Crack-Up" dropped last month and it's their third album. The band is fronted by vocalist/guitarist Robin Pecknold, who thought it was a good idea to let the influences of Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The Zombies and The Beach Boys shine through on his band's music. He was absolutely right, so expect the songs of Fleet Foxes to wash over you as an end-of-July night transpires outside in Portland.
    Photo by Shawn Brackbill

  • Steep Canyon Rangers 7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $30 in advance, $35 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com "Nobody Knows You" won them a Grammy for best bluegrass album in 2013, and you can hear for yourself on Friday night what all the fuss is about when you see Steep Canyon Rangers live. They are nine albums into a career that started 15 years ago in North Carolina, and they're so good that comedian/banjoist Steve Martin calls on them whenever he needs a backing band.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Steep Canyon Rangers

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $30 in advance, $35 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
    "Nobody Knows You" won them a Grammy for best bluegrass album in 2013, and you can hear for yourself on Friday night what all the fuss is about when you see Steep Canyon Rangers live. They are nine albums into a career that started 15 years ago in North Carolina, and they're so good that comedian/banjoist Steve Martin calls on them whenever he needs a backing band.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Happy Days Are Here Again: Lesley McKinnell, Victoria Stubbs and Brian P. Allen 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., $20, $25. camdenoperahouse.com Two words: Streisand retrospective! Head to Camden for a music review featuring the early hits of Babs. Singer Lesley McKinnell played the leading role of Glinda in the national tour of "Wicked," and she, along with Victoria Stubbs (pianist) and Brian P. Allen (narrator), will take you on a trip down Streisand memory lane. You'll hear tunes from her nightclub days, TV specials, Broadway appearances, recordings and movies. Sing it out loud: "People ... people who need people ... are the luckiest people in the world!" So be there on Saturday night, people.Lesley McKinnell, Brian P. Allen and Victoria Stubbs photo courtesy of Camden Opera House

    Happy Days Are Here Again: Lesley McKinnell, Victoria Stubbs and Brian P. Allen

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., $20, $25. camdenoperahouse.com
    Two words: Streisand retrospective! Head to Camden for a music review featuring the early hits of Babs. Singer Lesley McKinnell played the leading role of Glinda in the national tour of "Wicked," and she, along with Victoria Stubbs (pianist) and Brian P. Allen (narrator), will take you on a trip down Streisand memory lane. You'll hear tunes from her nightclub days, TV specials, Broadway appearances, recordings and movies. Sing it out loud: "People ... people who need people ... are the luckiest people in the world!" So be there on Saturday night, people.
    Lesley McKinnell, Brian P. Allen and Victoria Stubbs photo courtesy of Camden Opera House

  • Ryan Montbleau Band 8 p.m. Sunday. Jonathan's, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $37.50. jonathansogunquit.com The latest album is the stunning and stirring "I Was Just Leaving," and you can expect to hear plenty of tracks from it performed live in Ogunquit. Ryan Montbleau is a Boston-based singer-songwriter with mad acoustic guitar skills, wordsmithing mastery and melt-your-heart vocals.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Ryan Montbleau Band

    8 p.m. Sunday. Jonathan's, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $37.50. jonathansogunquit.com
    The latest album is the stunning and stirring "I Was Just Leaving," and you can expect to hear plenty of tracks from it performed live in Ogunquit. Ryan Montbleau is a Boston-based singer-songwriter with mad acoustic guitar skills, wordsmithing mastery and melt-your-heart vocals.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

