Flamenco guitar, bubble-grunge, hip-hop and big band
Juanito Pascual Trio
8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Jonathan "Juanito" Pascual has a wide range of influences including Jimi Hendrix, Grateful Dead, Miles Davis and J.S. Bach. He's known both here in the U.S. and in Spain as a creative force in flamenco and jazz guitar. Here's a chance to see a trio show in an intimate performance space with sensational acoustics. If you can't make it to Brownfield on Friday night, Pascual will also be performing on Saturday night at The Fog Bar in Rockland.
Charly Bliss
8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $13 in advance $15 day of show, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
They describe their sound as "bubble grunge," and you can decide for yourself if that's accurate by seeing New York's Charly Bliss live in Portland. The band is Eva Hendricks, Sam Hendricks, Spencer Fox and Dan Shure. In 2017, they released "Guppy," and "Young Enough" is set to drop in May with the single "Capacity" already out in the world. The song is thick with fat beats, bouncy keys and neon vocals from singer Eva Hendricks.
Blackalicious
8 p.m. Saturday. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 at the door. baysidebowl.com
California hip-hop duo Blackalicious released their debut album "Nia" almost 20 years ago. Three have since followed, including 2015's "Imani Vol. 1," released a decade after 2005's "The Craft." Blackalicious is rapper Gift of Gab (Tim Parker) and DJ/Producer Xcel (Xavier Mosley). Some popular Blackalicious jams include "Deception," "Make You Feel That Way" and "Alphabet Aerobics." Local rapper Ben Shorr and DJ Mosart 212 open the show.
Opus One Big Band
5 p.m. Sunday. Westbrook Middle School Gym, 471 Stroudwater St., $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $5 students in advance, $7 at the door, (207) 318-6637.
The Westbrook High School Chamber Singers are headed to Boston in April for a big competition, and here's an excellent way to support them. The Maine-based Opus One big band, led by director Doug Kennedy, will be playing a show of tunes from the likes of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra, Harry Connick Jr. and Michael Buble. You can sit back and listen or get up and dance. Opus One was founded more than 25 years ago, and the band is comprised of jazz musicians from all over Maine who are also music educators. While you're there, bid on several fabulous silent auction items, with all proceeds going to the chamber singers.
