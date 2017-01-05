First Thompson’s Point show of the year is announced: The xx on May 26

“In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer”

+Albert Camus

“The first Thompson’s Point show of 2017 has been announced and we’re PSYCHED!”

+Everyone

That’s right music fans, let the sunshine flow through your hearts with the news that The xx will be kicking of the 2017 season at Thompson’s Point in Portland with a show on Friday, May 26th. Your Memorial Day weekend plans are now golden!

The xx will be releasing their new record, “I See You” on Friday which just so happens to be the same day tickets go on sale for this show. Fun!

Never heard of The xx? Here’s what a press release told us about them:

“The xx rose from underground to cult success with the release of their debut album, xx. The album was received well amongst a wide range of music critics in both the UK and the USA. The atmospheric English indie pop group formed in London around the talents of Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim and Jamie Smith when the band members were still in high school. Captivating and cool, the group cites influences that run the gamut from R&B to classic alternative rock. Built around the duel vocals of Croft and Sim, the group’s signature brand of moody, soulful indie rock first appeared on the public radar in early 2009 with the single “Crystalised,” which created a huge buzz among critics and fans alike. The band landed spots at several high-profile summer festivals, and in September, their album won Britain’s coveted Mercury Prize. In mid-2012, a pair of singles, “Angels” and “Chained,” heralded the release of the group’s second album, Coexist, that September.

Their latest album, I See You, is marked by a tonal shift to something close to pure, crisp pop structure, adorned by unusual crescendos that echo a dexterous DJ inching their dancer toward climax without ever quite lifting the house lights. I See You is recognizable still The xx but now powered by voluble ambition, of the three perfect counterweights to one another starting to not just realize but harness their full potential. When they take their plum festival slots in 2017, armed with the ten most robust songs of their career, The xx should prick the skin and touch gently the shoulder of an audience reaching to the back of the field.”

Here’s the brand new single from the “I See You.” It’s called “Say Something Loving” and we love it!

KEY INFO:

The xx

WHEN: Friday, May 26

WHERE: Thompson’s Point, Portland

HOW MUCH: $40 in advance, $45 day of show

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

HOW TO GET TICKETS: Call 1-800-745-3000, go to www.statetheatreportland.com or waltz on over to the Port City Music Hall box office at 504 Congress St. in Portland.