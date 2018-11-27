Network



Posted: November 27, 2018

Fantastic Dylan covers, alt-folk and a whole lot of strings in Portland

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Joan Osborne's Dylanology

    8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $35 to $50 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
    Last year, singer Joan Osborne released "Songs of Bob Dylan," an album of well-known Dylan tunes like "Tangled Up in Blue" and "You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go," along with deeper album cuts like "Spanish Harlem Incident" and "Buckets of Rain." Here's a chance to see Osborne perform these and many others in her Dylanology show, which also features singer-songwriter Anders Osborne (no relation) and pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Max Garcia Conover and The Western Den

    8:30 p.m. Saturday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
    Singer-songwriter Max Garcia Conover celebrates the release of his latest album, which is a collaboration with Haley Heynderickx called "Among Horses III." But there's another reason to go to this show, and that's the other band on the bill, The Western Den out of Boston. They're the alt-folk duo of Deni Hlavinka and Chris West, and their debut full-length album that follows three previous EPs is "A Light Left On" due out early next year. The single "Spark, Set Fire" is dreamy and ethereal. Both acts will be accompanied by Maine Youth Rock Orchestra.
    The Western Den photo courtesy of the artist

  • Palaver Strings & Maine Youth Rock Orchestra

    6 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, Portland, $20, $10 students, $5 under age 5. palaverstrings.org
    Two outstanding string ensembles are teaming up for one very special Sunday evening performance. Palaver Strings and Maine Youth Rock Orchestra (MYRO) present a show called Break. During it, they'll play chamber, fiddle, classical and contemporary rock selections, including ones from Boccherini and Radiohead. Palaver Strings is a musician-led string orchestra and will be coaching and playing with the student musicians of MYRO. Expect a mesmerizing whirlwind of strings from dozens of musicians.
    Palaver Strings photo courtesy of the artist

