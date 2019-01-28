It’s time to get acquainted with do-it-all Oshima Brothers

About a year ago, the contemporary folk and acoustic pop duo Oshima Brothers released the funky-go-lucky single “Online,” and I’ve had my eye – and ears – on them ever since. Now, their latest single “Ellie” is in heavy rotation.

The Oshima Brothers are Sean, 24, and Jamie, 21, born and raised in Whitefield and now based in the lovely seaside city of Belfast. They’ve got a couple of local shows coming up, so it’s a good time to turn you on to this terrific act that officially came onto the scene in 2015 but really began when they were kids.

Sean and Jamie Oshima grew up surrounded by what they describe as a “crazy number of instruments.” Music became second nature to them, and their mother encouraged it. “We used to drive to school with our mom and sing rounds with her in the car, the whole 45-minute drive,” said Sean. Growing up they listened to, and became obsessed with, the Beatles, and also listened to plenty of Jackson 5, Gillian Welch and Jack Johnson. From there, it was onto funk, reggae and traditional fiddle tunes, along with exposure to old-country duets that their parents would belt out.

Jamie started playing guitar when he was 5, and Sean started writing songs at 13. These days, Sean continues to be the primary songwriter and also sings and plays acoustic guitar. Jamie is the recording engineer and video maker, and on the Oshima recordings, he plays guitar, keys, synths, drum kit, bass, fiddle, banjo and mandolin, among other instruments. During live shows, Jamie sings and plays electric guitar with an octave pedal for the bass and a foot percussion board for drums. On occasion, you’ll also hear Jamie play some fiddle and incorporate live looping into the shows. In other words, between the two of them, they can play just about any instrument out there, and both are exceptional singers.

Asked when Oshima Brothers officially became a band, Sean offered a thorough response. “We have two answers for this: 1997 when Jamie was born. We’ve really been making music together since then. But we settled into this project in 2015, put out our first CD in 2016 and are working on Oshima Brothers full-time now.”

Speaking of that debut self-titled album, it’s a winner start to finish. “The Way It Goes” is a hopeful, wanderlust-themed tune. “Fly” is a gorgeous, tender ballad. “Seventy Odd Years” will hit you in the feels, as it speaks of holding close what it’s important. “Calling Your Name” is the one that stands out the most to me. Sean and Jamie sing it together, and the refrain floats up to a corner of heaven reserved for the kind of folk harmonies that remind you why you love music so much.

Now about that song, “Ellie.” Sean opened up about what inspired it. “Ellie is one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met. I did some crazy long drives down South, both to go dancing and also just hoping to see her. It’s a song full of anticipation and endless miles on the freeway.” It’s also three minutes and four seconds of folk-pop perfection. Here are a few lines from the refrain: “I’m driving at 65 ’cause you said come and get me/I can’t stand one more sleepless night alone.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sean also expounded on what it’s like working with his brother. “We’ve been writing together a lot lately. Jamie helps make interesting chord changes, works on the instrumentation and arrangement of the song structure. It feels so good to be working with someone who understands you and what you want to create at such a fundamental level. Making music with my brother just brings me so much joy. I want to share that with everyone.”

Oshima Brothers have completed a new EP called “Under the Same Stars” that hasn’t been released yet online, save for the single “Ellie,” but it’s available at their shows. They recorded it last fall at their home studio in Belfast and revealed that it’s five tracks “rich with longing, travel, distance, dancing and love.” Full disclosure: They sent me a copy, and their description is spot on, especially for the song “Dancing on the Weekend.” “Nine Mile Kite” is another plumb track, rife with vivid imagery.

Oshima Brothers recently wrapped up a string of dates presented by the Americana Music Association, opening for Caitlin Canty in 13 East Coast cities from Boston to Nashville. You can see Oshima Brothers here in Maine on Feb. 17 at Portland House of Music in a co-bill with the Boston alternative-folk duo the Western Den. Before that show, they’ll be opening for the Mallett Brothers Band at the Camden Opera House on Feb. 7.

Oshima Brothers also have February shows scheduled in New York City, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. And they’ll be heading to Montreal in February, too, where they’ll be attending the Folk Alliance International conference and will also play an official showcase. They plan to play shows throughout 2019 both around here and on the West Coast.

Oshima Brothers are, if you’ll pardon the cliche, destined for great things and are already well on their way to achieving them. Add them to the list of Maine acts that makes us proud.

Oshima Brothers with the Western Den

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.

WHERE: Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland

HOW MUCH: $12 in advance, $15 day of show, all ages

TICKETS & INFO: portlandhouseofmusis.com