Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: February 5, 2019

An Old Towner’s album, a show at the State and a Patriot-ic performance

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

A trip of a lifetime to Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend music festival in Mexico was supposed to mean a vacation from Face The Music as well, but a few things came up that I just couldn’t wait a week to disseminate to local music fans.

In this Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Patty Griffin performs during the Americana Music Honors and Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File

OLD TOWN NATIVE Patty Griffin is releasing her 10th studio album on March 10. It’s self-titled, and the first single is “River,” and it’s absolutely gorgeous. Griffin’s last album was 2015’s “Servant of Love,” so it sure will be fabulous to hear a fresh batch of tunes from one of the most significant singer-songwriters out there.

Griffin will be hitting the road in support of the album and will be at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on April 7.

Chan Marshall who performs under the name Cat Power will be at the State Theatre in Portland on March 1. Photo courtesy of the artist

ANOTHER EXCITING announcement: Cat Power is coming to Portland – to the State Theatre on March 1 to be exact. “Wanderer” was released last fall, and it was Cat Power’s first album since “Sun” from 2012.

Anyone else out there remember the time Cat Power, née Chan Marhall, played at The Skinny? It was a club in the space currently occupied by Geno’s on Congress Street in Portland, and I am guessing it was somewhere around 2001? I don’t think she’s been back here since then, so this is a huge deal!

IN LATE-BREAKING NEWS, Freeport’s own Drew Taggart – half of the pop duo The Chainsmokers – was the envy of fellow New England Patriots fans on Sunday, when he and his bandmate performed for Tom Brady and friends at the Super Bowl after-party in Atlanta, along with Old Dominion and Snoop Dogg. Taggart even got to hoist the Lombardi Trophy – though he admitted on Instagram that he wasn’t sure he was supposed to touch it.

 

