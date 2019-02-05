An Old Towner’s album, a show at the State and a Patriot-ic performance

A trip of a lifetime to Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend music festival in Mexico was supposed to mean a vacation from Face The Music as well, but a few things came up that I just couldn’t wait a week to disseminate to local music fans.

OLD TOWN NATIVE Patty Griffin is releasing her 10th studio album on March 10. It’s self-titled, and the first single is “River,” and it’s absolutely gorgeous. Griffin’s last album was 2015’s “Servant of Love,” so it sure will be fabulous to hear a fresh batch of tunes from one of the most significant singer-songwriters out there.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Griffin will be hitting the road in support of the album and will be at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on April 7.

ANOTHER EXCITING announcement: Cat Power is coming to Portland – to the State Theatre on March 1 to be exact. “Wanderer” was released last fall, and it was Cat Power’s first album since “Sun” from 2012.

Anyone else out there remember the time Cat Power, née Chan Marhall, played at The Skinny? It was a club in the space currently occupied by Geno’s on Congress Street in Portland, and I am guessing it was somewhere around 2001? I don’t think she’s been back here since then, so this is a huge deal!

IN LATE-BREAKING NEWS, Freeport’s own Drew Taggart – half of the pop duo The Chainsmokers – was the envy of fellow New England Patriots fans on Sunday, when he and his bandmate performed for Tom Brady and friends at the Super Bowl after-party in Atlanta, along with Old Dominion and Snoop Dogg. Taggart even got to hoist the Lombardi Trophy – though he admitted on Instagram that he wasn’t sure he was supposed to touch it.