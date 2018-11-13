Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: November 13, 2018

Mainer Lady Lamb’s 2019 ‘Deep Love’ tour comes to Portland

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

Photo by Shervin Lainez

WOW! I had to stop what I was doing upon hearing the news that our very own Lady Lamb is embarking on a huge national tour in the spring and it all winds down with a show at the State Theatre on June 1. Tickets go on sale this Friday!

Aly Spaltro, 29, has gone from late-night songwriting and recording sessions in the basement of  Bart & Greg’s DVD Explosion in Brunswick to stepping onto the huge State Theatre stage and I couldn’t be happier for her!

The last time I wrote about her was when she played at Port City Music Hall in 2015 when she released the album “After.”

Back then her moniker was Lady Lamb the Beekeeper and she’s since shortened it to Lady Lamb and her following has grown in leaps and bounds.

Lady Lamb’s most recent release is the 2016 EP “Tender Warriors Club” and I’m pretty much a million percent sure new material is coming our way VERY SOON.

What’s been happening with her lately? Here’s what the press release revealed:

 “I’ve been hiding out working on new music and rearrangements of released material, and I couldn’t be more stoked on my band who will help me bring them to life on stage. I’m really eager to get to cities I haven’t played with a full band since the release of my last full length, After, and share what I’ve been working on. See you out there!”

Here’s the teaser video for the “Deep Love” tour:

I’ll surely be writing more about this show as it draws closer but for now, join me in saying: THIS IS AWESOME!

Lady Lamb

WHEN: Saturday, June 1, 2019
WHERE: The State Theatre, Portland
HOW MUCH: $20 in advance, $23 day of show.
ON SALE: Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
TICKETS & INFO: statetheatre.com

