Bangor Symphony Orchestra to back up David Bowie impersonator

David Brighton has been doing his David Bowie tribute act for 18 years, even winning the endorsement of the great man himself. He’s in Orono on Saturday.

Wait. What? A David Bowie impersonator is performing in Orono? Not only is this true, but his band will be backed by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. It took me a few days to wrap my head around any of this, such is my lingering grief over the loss of my favorite musician. Could I support this? Who does this guy think he is? After several knee-jerk reactions, the emotional dust settled, and I started to unpack the details. After digging in – and watching several clips – it became evident that this show can be described with a single word: spectacular!

With Bowie-esque vocals, dance moves, gestures, costume changes that reflect the singer’s ever-changing personas and a backing band of mad-skilled musicians and singers, David Brighton’s Space Oddity: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience seems to me like it will live up to its name. No one will replace Bowie, and Brighton is not attempting to do that. But he and his band sure put on one heck of a show, and it’s a way to hear Bowie’s songs and stage show – live. But don’t take my word for it. You know who else was a fan of this show? Take one guess. We’ll get to that shortly.

In the meantime…watch this!

Los Angeles native Brighton has been performing as Bowie for about 18 years. Before that he was what he described in an interview as a “career guitarist” before veering into the “alternate universe” of celebrity impersonation. Through the years, he’s shared the bill, performing as Bowie, with Morrissey, Elton John and Devo, to name a few huge acts.

In Brighton’s fledgling days as a musician circa 1980, he was friends with the late Quiet Riot singer Kevin DuBrow. Brighton ended up playing guitar with Quiet Riot during live shows for a short stint, but more importantly, he worked with DuBrow to record some demos of his own music. “He was probably the first person in the business to tell me that I sounded like David Bowie,” said Brighton. “That’s sort of funny now to think about, since that was at the very beginning, and the thought of what I’m doing now would have never occurred to me at the time.”

From there, Brighton spent several years playing guitar for several artists and in his own bands. But an issue kept cropping up as he worked to elevate his career. “One thing that record people used to tell me was that I sounded too much like David Bowie when I sang. Even when I tried not to, they still said it.”

But the idea to perform as Bowie didn’t take root just yet. Brighton’s next move was portraying George Harrison in a spin-off Beatlemania show that he toured the world with. During that time, he saw a Las Vegas show called Legends in Concert. “That show had impersonators for everyone, from Madonna to Elvis to Michael Jackson and on and on.” That was when the light bulb went off. “After portraying George for a while, I thought it might be interesting to take what I’d learned doing the Beatles productions and build my own Bowie show,” said Brighton.

Soon after his stint as Harrison, Brighton put together a band and started performing the Bowie tribute show. It wasn’t long before something quite special happened. “David Bowie’s people started getting in contact right away. His official website started doing little blurbs on us in their ‘news’ section and started mentioning where we’d be performing pretty early on,” said Brighton. “The whole Bowie camp has always been very generous and supportive. I really admired Bowie’s generosity in that area. He even tweeted something about one of our shows.”

Brighton doesn’t take the responsibility of putting on a stellar Bowie show lightly. “We love the music and artistry behind it. One would have to because to do a show like this requires an enormous commitment.” Brighton said the show is massive amount of work because Bowie was not your average artist who walked on stage and sang some songs. “There is a huge commitment to even attempt to respectfully recreate all of the different musical genres that Bowie explored. In addition, Bowie was the ever-changing, consummate performer. So representing the different looks, moves, mannerisms and costumes from all the different eras is a gargantuan undertaking as well.”

Brighton heard some of Bowie’s music as a child, but a chance hearing of “Panic in Detroit” on the radio when he was about 16 is was what really got him hooked. “I’d never heard anything like it. I didn’t know who it was when I first heard it. It had these haunting vocals, unusual melodies, powerful guitar playing, wailing singers in the background, a great percussive groove and walking bass lines, all with this other worldly quality to them,” recalled Brighton. “I did my research to find out who that song was by and started buying Bowie’s albums. “The more albums I bought, the more I got into them.”

In 2003, Brighton got to work with the man himself filming two commercials with him, one for Vittel Mineral Water and one for the “Reality” album. The shoots both took place in Greenwich Village in New York City. Brighton said the experience of working with Bowie was surreal. “I’d been listening to his music for as long as I can remember. But, of course, I never expected to be dressed up as his various alter egos, shooting commercials with him,” said Brighton, who described Bowie as charismatic, friendly and engaging in person. “One thing about him that really stood out to me was the enormous repertoire of performance skills he was pulling out of his hat. Off camera, just for fun, he was doing all sorts of comedy bits and vaudevillian clown routines and so forth. He was ‘on’ the whole time. None of us that were present had ever seen him doing those kinds of bits before. He also had a photographic memory. There was a reason he was such a superstar.”

Here’s the Vittel water commercial Brighton filmed with Bowie in 2003:

David Bowie died on January 10, 2016. It was two days after his 69th birthday and two days after releasing the “Blackstar” album. Brighton was at home when he got the news. “It was hard. I was at home, and the phone was ringing off the hook, and emails and texts were pouring in with the news. It was like a flood. And I was shocked, just shocked. Bowie had been so secretive about his condition.”

The very next weekend Brighton performed his Bowie tribute show in southern California. “It was very intense for everyone. People were outwardly grieving the great loss and, at the same time, thankful for the great legacy that he left. It was very emotional,” he recalled.

It’s important to Brighton that people know how much love and respect he has for the musician he pays tribute to. “It’s never possible to become someone else, we work very hard to bring the essence of Bowie and his music to the stage.” Among his favorite Bowie songs to perform live is “Space Oddity,” which Brighton says is exceptional with a symphony. “Under Pressure,” the song Bowie recorded with Queen, is another standout. “It’s almost like a religious experience onstage, it’s very powerful.” Brighton also mentioned the song “Ziggy Stardust.” “It has an interesting connection with Bowie’s audience. It’s more than a song to them; it’s an era.” Brighton’s website (davidbowietribute.com) includes a partial list of songs that they perform live. Along with the hits, there are deeper album cuts like “TVC 15,” “Knock On Wood,” “Where Have All The Good Times Gone” and “Cat People (Putting Out Fire).”

Brighton said that his Bowie show has worked with several symphony orchestras. “It’s an amazing feeling hearing all of the orchestral parts being performed by an actual orchestra.” Bangor Symphony Orchestra has been rehearsing on its own for several weeks, working off of the song list and charts they were sent for each individual instrument, and they’ll all rehearse together when Brighton and company arrive in Maine. The eight members of his band have worked with many well known artists, including America, Eddie Money, Nancy Sinatra, Dweezil Zappa and Jeff Beck.

Brighton called them the best musicians on the planet, while also acknowledging the local talent joining them.

“We’re excited to play with Bangor Symphony Orchestra, they’re incredible,” he said.

Space Oddity : The Ultimate David Bowie Experience

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Collins Center for the Arts at University of Maine, 2 Flagstaff Road, Orono

HOW MUCH: $25 to $65

TICKETS & INFO: bangorsymphony.org