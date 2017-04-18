Posted: April 18, 2017
A visit to six record stores in Portland
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
I have a lifelong addiction that I am happily powerless against and for which there is no shortage of supply – especially in downtown Portland. It’s records. Even if I don’t buy anything at my favorite stops, that musty smell is always heavenly. Like Ray Liotta’s Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” who reminisces about “the smell of the ballpark,” I love the smell of a record store.
Sometimes I make a beeline for certain sections, other times I carelessly peruse and see what I find. Thank you, Portland, for having so much vinyl all within walking distance of my desk. And although it was the rainiest day of the year when I chose to go out to six record stores, the experience was still fantastic.
THE MERCHANT COMPANY
656 Congress St., Portland, 772-8525. www.merchantco.me
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
The Merchant Company has been home to a wide range of handmade and vintage items since 2012, but is also home to an impressive array of
records curated by Todd Russell. I got a kick out of the "Music to Watch Birds By" and the Tammy Faye "We're Blest" (correct spelling, weird as it
may be) LPs in the "weird and miscellaneous" section. The shop also has plenty of psychedelic, garage, '60s, jazz, folk, country, reggae, dub, ska
and of course, rock.
Staff Photo by Gabe Souza
ENTERPRISE RECORDS
151 Park St., Portland, 773-7672. www.enterpriserecords.net
Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
What I love about Enterprise is that all they sell are records. Nothing else – just vinyl. The shop has moved a few times through the years,
but has been open since 1987. Enterprise has a whole section devoted to male and female French pop singers, a section for Celtic/British Isles
music, a section for traditional/old-timey/bluegrass and even an instructional/educational section. And as you can imagine, there's a ton of jazz
and rock, including a sweet copy of David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars," a personal favorite.
Staff Photo by Gabe
Souza
STRANGE MAINE
578 Congress St. Portland, 771-9997. www.kraag.org/strange
Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week
Visiting Strange Maine is a truly unique experience. Under low lighting you'll find an insane amount of records, games, vintage toys, comic
books, video games and more. On the vinyl front, I marveled over "Music for Your Plants" in the "strange" bin and appreciated that there's a section
for "moog and synth" music. The shop, which opened in 2003, is bursting at the seams with new wave, bird songs and just about everything else under
the sun, including quite a few albums that cost a quarter.
Staff Photo by Gabe Souza
MOODY LORDS
556 Congress St., Portland, 899-1149. www.facebook.com
Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Moody Lords is a combination vintage clothing and record shop that opened in 2010. What I like here is the room to peruse the bins without
feeling crammed in. One of the first things to catch my eye was a 12-inch disco remix of the Blondie song "Rapture." I almost left with it and may
have to go back and scoop it up before someone else does. The shop carries hip-hop, electronic, avant-garde, soul, funk, new wave, rock and
more.
Staff Photo by Gabe Souza
ELECTRIC BUDDHAS
49 Oak St., Portland, 200-8864. www.facebook.com
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Creativity is key at Electric Buddhas, which opened in 2013. They carry all of the usual suspects and offer a buy-three-get-one-free deal. I
got a tremendous kick out of what they call their sections. For instance, soundtracks are called "Dinner and a Movie," country is "Your Cheatin'
Heart," psychedelic is "LSD, Mushrooms and Fun" and jazz is "Blow Man Blow!" Got a dirty record? Electric Buddhas has special record cleaning
equipment that will take care of business.
Staff Photo by Gabe Souza
BULL MOOSE MUSIC
151 Middle St., Portland, 780-6424. www.bullmoose.com
Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, open until 12:30 a.m. on Monday night
Bull Moose was the first record store I visited when I moved to Maine. In operation since 1993, this is the place to go for new vinyl and
box sets. I drooled over the 180-gram vinyl re-issues from The Smiths. The brand new solo album from Chrissie Hynde, "Stockholm," also spoke to me,
and I have to give a shout-out to the 97-cent section, in case anyone needs some Pat Benatar or the "Flashdance" soundtrack. I already own the
latter, proudly. One thing worth mentioning that I found frustrating though – most of the records are so tightly packed I couldn't flip through
them. It was discouraging and did a disservice to all the beautiful records. I do, however, have faith that the store will figure out a remedy to
this.
Photo courtesy of Bull Moose Music