A visit to six record stores in Portland

I have a lifelong addiction that I am happily powerless against and for which there is no shortage of supply – especially in downtown Portland. It’s records. Even if I don’t buy anything at my favorite stops, that musty smell is always heavenly. Like Ray Liotta’s Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” who reminisces about “the smell of the ballpark,” I love the smell of a record store.

Sometimes I make a beeline for certain sections, other times I carelessly peruse and see what I find. Thank you, Portland, for having so much vinyl all within walking distance of my desk. And although it was the rainiest day of the year when I chose to go out to six record stores, the experience was still fantastic.