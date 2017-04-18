Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: April 18, 2017

A visit to six record stores in Portland

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

I have a lifelong addiction that I am happily powerless against and for which there is no shortage of supply – especially in downtown Portland. It’s records. Even if I don’t buy anything at my favorite stops, that musty smell is always heavenly. Like Ray Liotta’s Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” who reminisces about “the smell of the ballpark,” I love the smell of a record store.

Sometimes I make a beeline for certain sections, other times I carelessly peruse and see what I find. Thank you, Portland, for having so much vinyl all within walking distance of my desk. And although it was the rainiest day of the year when I chose to go out to six record stores, the experience was still fantastic.

  • THE MERCHANT COMPANY 656 Congress St., Portland, 772-8525. www.merchantco.me Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday The Merchant Company has been home to a wide range of handmade and vintage items since 2012, but is also home to an impressive array of records curated by Todd Russell. I got a kick out of the "Music to Watch Birds By" and the Tammy Faye "We're Blest" (correct spelling, weird as it may be) LPs in the "weird and miscellaneous" section. The shop also has plenty of psychedelic, garage, '60s, jazz, folk, country, reggae, dub, ska and of course, rock.Staff Photo by Gabe Souza

    THE MERCHANT COMPANY

    656 Congress St., Portland, 772-8525. www.merchantco.me Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
    The Merchant Company has been home to a wide range of handmade and vintage items since 2012, but is also home to an impressive array of records curated by Todd Russell. I got a kick out of the "Music to Watch Birds By" and the Tammy Faye "We're Blest" (correct spelling, weird as it may be) LPs in the "weird and miscellaneous" section. The shop also has plenty of psychedelic, garage, '60s, jazz, folk, country, reggae, dub, ska and of course, rock.
    Staff Photo by Gabe Souza

  • ENTERPRISE RECORDS 151 Park St., Portland, 773-7672. www.enterpriserecords.net Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday What I love about Enterprise is that all they sell are records. Nothing else – just vinyl. The shop has moved a few times through the years, but has been open since 1987. Enterprise has a whole section devoted to male and female French pop singers, a section for Celtic/British Isles music, a section for traditional/old-timey/bluegrass and even an instructional/educational section. And as you can imagine, there's a ton of jazz and rock, including a sweet copy of David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars," a personal favorite.Staff Photo by Gabe Souza

    ENTERPRISE RECORDS

    151 Park St., Portland, 773-7672. www.enterpriserecords.net Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
    What I love about Enterprise is that all they sell are records. Nothing else – just vinyl. The shop has moved a few times through the years, but has been open since 1987. Enterprise has a whole section devoted to male and female French pop singers, a section for Celtic/British Isles music, a section for traditional/old-timey/bluegrass and even an instructional/educational section. And as you can imagine, there's a ton of jazz and rock, including a sweet copy of David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars," a personal favorite.
    Staff Photo by Gabe Souza

  • STRANGE MAINE 578 Congress St. Portland, 771-9997. www.kraag.org/strange Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week Visiting Strange Maine is a truly unique experience. Under low lighting you'll find an insane amount of records, games, vintage toys, comic books, video games and more. On the vinyl front, I marveled over "Music for Your Plants" in the "strange" bin and appreciated that there's a section for "moog and synth" music. The shop, which opened in 2003, is bursting at the seams with new wave, bird songs and just about everything else under the sun, including quite a few albums that cost a quarter.Staff Photo by Gabe Souza

    STRANGE MAINE

    578 Congress St. Portland, 771-9997. www.kraag.org/strange Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week
    Visiting Strange Maine is a truly unique experience. Under low lighting you'll find an insane amount of records, games, vintage toys, comic books, video games and more. On the vinyl front, I marveled over "Music for Your Plants" in the "strange" bin and appreciated that there's a section for "moog and synth" music. The shop, which opened in 2003, is bursting at the seams with new wave, bird songs and just about everything else under the sun, including quite a few albums that cost a quarter.
    Staff Photo by Gabe Souza

  • MOODY LORDS 556 Congress St., Portland, 899-1149. www.facebook.com Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday Moody Lords is a combination vintage clothing and record shop that opened in 2010. What I like here is the room to peruse the bins without feeling crammed in. One of the first things to catch my eye was a 12-inch disco remix of the Blondie song "Rapture." I almost left with it and may have to go back and scoop it up before someone else does. The shop carries hip-hop, electronic, avant-garde, soul, funk, new wave, rock and more.Staff Photo by Gabe Souza

    MOODY LORDS

    556 Congress St., Portland, 899-1149. www.facebook.com Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
    Moody Lords is a combination vintage clothing and record shop that opened in 2010. What I like here is the room to peruse the bins without feeling crammed in. One of the first things to catch my eye was a 12-inch disco remix of the Blondie song "Rapture." I almost left with it and may have to go back and scoop it up before someone else does. The shop carries hip-hop, electronic, avant-garde, soul, funk, new wave, rock and more.
    Staff Photo by Gabe Souza

  • ELECTRIC BUDDHAS 49 Oak St., Portland, 200-8864. www.facebook.com Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Creativity is key at Electric Buddhas, which opened in 2013. They carry all of the usual suspects and offer a buy-three-get-one-free deal. I got a tremendous kick out of what they call their sections. For instance, soundtracks are called "Dinner and a Movie," country is "Your Cheatin' Heart," psychedelic is "LSD, Mushrooms and Fun" and jazz is "Blow Man Blow!" Got a dirty record? Electric Buddhas has special record cleaning equipment that will take care of business.Staff Photo by Gabe Souza

    ELECTRIC BUDDHAS

    49 Oak St., Portland, 200-8864. www.facebook.com Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
    Creativity is key at Electric Buddhas, which opened in 2013. They carry all of the usual suspects and offer a buy-three-get-one-free deal. I got a tremendous kick out of what they call their sections. For instance, soundtracks are called "Dinner and a Movie," country is "Your Cheatin' Heart," psychedelic is "LSD, Mushrooms and Fun" and jazz is "Blow Man Blow!" Got a dirty record? Electric Buddhas has special record cleaning equipment that will take care of business.
    Staff Photo by Gabe Souza

  • BULL MOOSE MUSIC 151 Middle St., Portland, 780-6424. www.bullmoose.com Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, open until 12:30 a.m. on Monday night Bull Moose was the first record store I visited when I moved to Maine. In operation since 1993, this is the place to go for new vinyl and box sets. I drooled over the 180-gram vinyl re-issues from The Smiths. The brand new solo album from Chrissie Hynde, "Stockholm," also spoke to me, and I have to give a shout-out to the 97-cent section, in case anyone needs some Pat Benatar or the "Flashdance" soundtrack. I already own the latter, proudly. One thing worth mentioning that I found frustrating though – most of the records are so tightly packed I couldn't flip through them. It was discouraging and did a disservice to all the beautiful records. I do, however, have faith that the store will figure out a remedy to this.Photo courtesy of Bull Moose Music

    BULL MOOSE MUSIC

    151 Middle St., Portland, 780-6424. www.bullmoose.com Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, open until 12:30 a.m. on Monday night
    Bull Moose was the first record store I visited when I moved to Maine. In operation since 1993, this is the place to go for new vinyl and box sets. I drooled over the 180-gram vinyl re-issues from The Smiths. The brand new solo album from Chrissie Hynde, "Stockholm," also spoke to me, and I have to give a shout-out to the 97-cent section, in case anyone needs some Pat Benatar or the "Flashdance" soundtrack. I already own the latter, proudly. One thing worth mentioning that I found frustrating though – most of the records are so tightly packed I couldn't flip through them. It was discouraging and did a disservice to all the beautiful records. I do, however, have faith that the store will figure out a remedy to this.
    Photo courtesy of Bull Moose Music

