Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: March 15, 2017

Elton John Tribute, The Lonely Heartstring Band and The Districts

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Yellow Brick Road: Elton John Tribute 7 p.m. Saturday. Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot St., Unity, $15. uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events Singer Gerald Brian has been tickling the ivories professionally for nearly 25 years, and he and his band, Yellow Brick Road, will give you the ultimate Elton John experience. Sparing no detail, from lighting to costumes, Yellow Brick Road will hold you closer, tiny dancers. After all, Saturday night's all right for fighting, but it's even better for a concert, and we think it's gonna be a long, long time before you and Suzie have this much fun again. Electric boots and mohair suits are optional, of course.Photo by Mark Kavanaugh

    Yellow Brick Road: Elton John Tribute

    7 p.m. Saturday. Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot St., Unity, $15. uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events
    Singer Gerald Brian has been tickling the ivories professionally for nearly 25 years, and he and his band, Yellow Brick Road, will give you the ultimate Elton John experience. Sparing no detail, from lighting to costumes, Yellow Brick Road will hold you closer, tiny dancers. After all, Saturday night's all right for fighting, but it's even better for a concert, and we think it's gonna be a long, long time before you and Suzie have this much fun again. Electric boots and mohair suits are optional, of course.
    Photo by Mark Kavanaugh

  • The Lonely Heartstring Band 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $15 in advance, $20 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com Boston acoustic bluegrass quintet The Lonely Heartstring Band will be landing in Boothbay Harbor for a night of sky-high, three-part harmonies and dazzling sounds on guitar, violin, banjo, mandolin and stand-up bass. They released their debut album, "Deep Waters," last year on the historic folk label Rounder Records. The album's home to 10 gorgeous tunes, including "The Tide," "Songbird" and a fantastic take on Paul Simon's "Graceland."Photo courtesy of the artist

    The Lonely Heartstring Band

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $15 in advance, $20 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
    Boston acoustic bluegrass quintet The Lonely Heartstring Band will be landing in Boothbay Harbor for a night of sky-high, three-part harmonies and dazzling sounds on guitar, violin, banjo, mandolin and stand-up bass. They released their debut album, "Deep Waters," last year on the historic folk label Rounder Records. The album's home to 10 gorgeous tunes, including "The Tide," "Songbird" and a fantastic take on Paul Simon's "Graceland."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The Districts 8 p.m. Monday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $13 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com Philly band The Districts will turn Monday on its ear with a blend of rock, Americana, blues and folk. The band formed in 2009 when its four members were high-schoolers. They'll have plenty of songs to choose from with three EPs and two full-length albums, including 2015's "A Flourish and a Spoil." Fellow Pennsylvanians Rosu Lup open the show. They're a duo on the cusp of releasing their debut album "Anything is Real."Photo by Sarah Rudderow

    The Districts

    8 p.m. Monday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $13 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
    Philly band The Districts will turn Monday on its ear with a blend of rock, Americana, blues and folk. The band formed in 2009 when its four members were high-schoolers. They'll have plenty of songs to choose from with three EPs and two full-length albums, including 2015's "A Flourish and a Spoil." Fellow Pennsylvanians Rosu Lup open the show. They're a duo on the cusp of releasing their debut album "Anything is Real."
    Photo by Sarah Rudderow

