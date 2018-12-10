Posted: December 10, 2018
Eclectic mix of five shows to choose from including Lauren Rioux & The Stocking Stuffers
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
St. Petersburg Men's Ensemble
7:30 p.m. Thursday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $20, $15 students, $30 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
From Russia with love! The St. Petersburg Men's Ensemble will be performing a diverse repertoire of songs in what will surely be a transfixing
performance. Singers Kirill Sokolov, Vadim Smantser, Sergey Shapinskiy and Andrei Volikov are all about ancient Russian chants, chorals of Western European
and contemporary music too. The Portland show features centuries-old songs of the Orthodox Church and obscure works from composers from the eighteenth to
twentieth centuries, along with works from masters including Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Stravinsky.
Yuletide Concert with Great Bay Sailor
7 p.m. Friday. Old York Museum Center, 3 Lindsay Road, York, $15, $8 students, free for under 7. oldyork.givezooks.com
For an evening of holiday music that includes songs of Brittany and Ireland, carols of the British Restoration, ancient ceremonial marches, pub
carols, music hall ditties and more, make your way to York for a show from Great Bay Sailor. The band is also known for its storytelling and will share
narrative histories and traditions of seasonal tunes from around the world. Great Bay Sailor is a cheery band of gents based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, who
have been part of the seacoast music scene for many years with their Celtic, maritime and traditional folk sound.
Songs of the Season with The Main Street Revelers
7 p.m. Friday. First Parish Congregational Church, 116 Main St., Yarmouth, $15, $10 for 12 and under. 317main.org
317 Main Community Music Center has been bringing the power of music to people of all ages and abilities from across southern and midcoast Maine since
2004. Vocal instructors Kathy Slack, Jeff Christmas, Diana Hansen, Mesa Schubeck and Sorcha Cribben-Merrill are collectively known as the Main Street
Revelers, and they'll be performing a program of holiday favorites along with some originals and surprise tunes too. The evening will also feature songs from
some other 317 luminaries and special guests. What's more, you're invited to the steps of the church at 6:30 p.m. for pre-show caroling and cocoa.
Lauren Rioux & The Stocking Stuffers
2 and 7 p.m. Sunday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
For six years, fiddler, singer and banjo player Lauren Rioux helmed the wildly popular Yulegrass holiday shows. The last one was in 2013, and since
then, Rioux has been asked repeatedly for some kind of revival. The wait is finally over as Lauren Rioux & The Stocking Stuffers take the stage for afternoon
and evening shows on Sunday. The band is Rioux and her string band celebs Brittany Haas, Joe K. Walsh and Yann Falquet, along with special guest Claire Scott.
They'll be performing a sensational seasonal showcase, and you had best jump on tickets.
Erin Costelo
8 p.m. Sunday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 standing, $15 seated, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Award-winning Canadian soul singer, songwriter and producer Erin Costelo just released her fifth album, "Sweet Marie," and you'll hear several songs
from it during her Sunday night performance in Portland. The album was recorded over the course of 10 days in an oceanside timber-frame home in Little
Harbour, Nova Scotia. You'll dig the chill, genre-defying jams "Lights Down Low," "Hands on Fire" and "Topic of Notes" immensely as Costelo's soulful, jazzy
vocals wash over you.
