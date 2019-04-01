Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: April 1, 2019

Dream pop, indie rock, funky jam and a tribute to Pink Floyd

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Japanese Breakfast with Long Beard

    8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    The last time Japanese Breakfast performed in Maine it was at Space Gallery. The band continues to gain momentum and this time around they'll be at the much larger Port City Music Hall. The band is the solo project of Michelle Zauner, and both 2016's "Psychopomp" and 2017's "Soft Sounds from Another Planet" are brilliant collections of sublime dream pop glazed with Zauner's flourishing vocals. Fingers crossed Japanese Breakfast plays its cover of The Cranberries' "Dreams" because you'll be feeling it even more if they do.
    Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast.Photo by Joyce Jude

  • Thanks to Gravity

    8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8 in advance, $12 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    The indie rock sound of the '90s is alive and well, thanks in part to a band that formed at the University of New Hampshire back in 1990. Thanks to Gravity toured all over the U.S., released several albums and earned a loyal following, which led to being signed by Capitol Records in 1996. Here's a chance to see the band back in action, and you'll likely hear its two latest singles, "Send Up the Signal" and "LYHL." Builder of the House opens the show.
    Photo by Detcher Photography

  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

    8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    The band name may sound like a hilarious viral video, but Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is actually a funky jam band that's been hitting the road hard for a decade, playing upwards of 200 shows a year. Its fans are known as The Flock, and you can become a member by leaving your nest on Saturday night and heading to downtown Portland for a wild party of psychedelic jams, funky grooves and experimental forays into electronica.
    Photo by Justin Mierzekewski of Miz Changes Photography

  • The Machine performs Pink Floyd

    9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $15 to $31.50, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    Hello? Are there any Pink Floyd fans in there? You'll be more than comfortably numb when you see New York City- based band The Machine, which has been playing the music of Pink Floyd for three decades. Its tribute features hits and deep album cuts, and the show includes laser lights made by the same company used by Roger Water and David Gilmour. You don't need no education, but you do need a ticket, lest you get a text from a friend at the show saying, "Wish you were here."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

 

 

