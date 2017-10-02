Network



Posted: October 2, 2017

Django by the Sea Festival, Matishayu and The Sweetback Sisters

  • Django by the Sea Festival Thursday through Sunday. Book + Bar, 40 Pleasant St., Portsmouth & The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $25 in advance, $30 day of show for Friday and Saturday, $15 in advance, $20 day of show on Sunday, $55 weekend passes. djangobythesea.com For the third year in a row, the Django by the Sea Festival celebrates gypsy jazz and its father, the late, incredibly great guitarist and composer Django Reinhardt. This year's guests include Stephane Wrembel, Rhythm Future Quartet, Daisy Castro Quartet, Scott Tixier, Henry Acker Trio, Matt DeChamplain and Sam Dechenne. And if you're a musician, there are several workshops and clinics all weekend long (separate fees for those). The festival's kickoff party is Thursday night from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Book + Bar in Portsmouth with the Henry Acker Trio and the rest of the shows are at the Dance Hall in Kittery. Rhythm Future Quartet photo courtesy of the artist

