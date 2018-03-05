Network



Posted: March 5, 2018

Disco Biscuits, Susie Pepper & Mixology and The Dustbowl Revival

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • The Disco Biscuits

    8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show, $75 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
    Catch a Philly-based jam band on one night or two, if you're so inclined. The Disco Biscuits plan on dishing out their electronica-infused jams and can draw from a sizable discography that dates back to 1996. Despite not having released much in the way of new music lately, the band remains wildly popular with songs like "Portal to an Empty Head," "On Time" and "World is Spinning."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Susie Pepper & Mixology

    7 p.m. Saturday. The North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, $15, $12 students, children and seniors. mwamconcerts.com
    Music With a Mission presents a night of jazz standards, pop, rock, R&B and classics performed by Susie Pepper & Mixology. The musicians of Mixology, including band leader and pianist Kelly Muse, have been at it for years, so expect to be dazzled by them and by the sensational vocals of Pepper. Pepper was a featured soloist in the Portland Symphony Orchestra Magic of Christmas shows in 2014 and 2017. Not only will the music be fabulous, but you'll be supporting the nonprofit Greater Portland Family Promise, which is dedicated to helping those facing homelessness in the Greater Portland area. We'll call that a win-win in Windham.
    Photo by Bill Ellis

  • The Dustbowl Revival

    8 p.m. Tuesday, March 13. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Spend an evening hearing Americana soul performed by a fantastic eight-piece band that loves to merge New Orleans funk with bluegrass, soul, pre-war blues and roots music. The Dustbowl Revival is on the road in support of its self-titled album, which was released last summer and debuted at No. 1 on Amazon Americana/Alt-Country. And here's a fun fact: The Dustbowl Revival covers Supertramp's "Breakfast in America," and it's awesome. What's more, the soul-folk, Maine-based sibling duo of Zak and Lena Kendall, known as GoldenOak, opens the show.
    Photo by Talley Media

 

