Devonsquare sings one last song

Alana MacDonald was driving through Boston more than 25 years ago, listening to a Boston radio station, when she suddenly heard her own voice.

“They played an Eagles song, and then they played us,” said MacDonald, 70, singer and violin player for the folk trio Devonsquare. “They said something about how this was a band that was going places.”

Started in Portland more than 40 years ago, Devonsquare touched the heights of pop music success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The group signed with Atlantic Records and had its album, “Walking on Ice,” released nationally. Several of their songs, including “If You Could See Me Now” and “Walking on Ice,” were played on radio stations around the country.

Here’s the original video for “Walking On Ice” from 1988.

This year, on the 30th anniversary of the release of “Walking on Ice,” Devonsquare is performing a few last shows as part of a farewell tour. The trio’s surviving members – MacDonald and Tom Dean – will perform with a cast of other musicians Saturday at The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor. They’ll also play two sold-out shows at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

The third member of the trio, Herb Ludwig, died in 2005, and the two others have performed periodically as Devonsquare since. At the show Saturday, singer and songwriter Eric Erskine will be on stage as the third voice, recreating Devonsquare’s vocal sound on the group’s original songs. The show in Boothbay Harbor will feature musicians who played on the “Walking on Ice” album, including Teg Glendon, Bob Thompson, Michael McInnis, Ron Boufard and Robbie Coffin. The trio’s longtime producer, Peter Gallway, will also perform.

Dean, 66, said that because the band wasn’t doing new music and wasn’t performing often, he wanted to figure out a way “to have a nice going away party” for friends and fans. MacDonald says she’d keep performing as Devonsquare if Dean wanted to, but respects his decision.

Devonsquare started in the late 1960s in Portland with Ludwig, Jeff Rice and Steve Romanoff. After some lineup changes, the group solidified as a trio with Ludwig, Dean and MacDonald. They performed together for more than 30 years.

MacDonald had dated Ludwig in high school. She remembers riding in the car with him one day when he asked her “Can you sing?” She said, “I don’t know,” because she hadn’t really thought about it. Turned out she could sing, and her vocals played a huge part in the band’s success, including the lead vocals on “If You Could See Me Now.” She also played violin in the band.

The group played bars around Portland for years, then in the ’80s started doing colleges and opening for national acts like Suzanne Vega or Bonnie Raitt. They originally recorded “Walking on Ice” independently, in a studio in Portland. But Ahmet Ertegun, founder of Atlantic Records, heard it and decided he wanted to sign the group and release the album on Atlantic.

“He called us up and said, ‘I’ll give you a deal, I want to release this record soon,’ and we said, ‘OK, sure’,” recalls Dean.

Though they had songs on the radio, Devonsquare didn’t become a longterm mainstream commercial success outside of New England. Though MacDonald says she doesn’t get hung up on whether the band “made it” or not.

“It was never about ‘making it,’ for me it’s about the moment you write that song,” said MacDonald. “But we did have a lot of fun.”

DEVONSQUARE FAREWELL TOUR

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor

HOW MUCH: $30

INFO: boothbayoperahouse.com

WHAT ELSE: Devonsquare will also play two sold-out shows at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.