Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: January 18, 2019

Death Cab for Cutie with Jenny Lewis at Thompson’s Point in June

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

Death Cab for Cutie. Photo courtesy of the artist

WOW!

Here’s some FABULOUS concert news as we head into a snowy weekend.

Mark your calendars because DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE is coming to Portland on June 11th!

And that’s not all…

JENNY LEWIS IS OPENING THE SHOW!

Jenny Lewis at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival
Photo by Aimsel Ponti

Here’s everything you need to know:

Death Cab For Cutie with Jenny Lewis

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11
WHERE: Thompson’s Point, Portland
HOW MUCH: $45 in advance, $50 day of show, free for 3 and under. All seating general admission.
TIX ON SALE: Friday, January 25th at 10 a.m.
HOW TO GET TIX: Call 1-800-745-3000, go in person to the box office at Port City Music Hall on 504 Congress St. in Portland or head to www.statetheatreportland.com

Death Cab Fun Facts:

Death Cab for Cutie is an American alternative rock band formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997. The band is composed of Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper and Zac Rae. Death Cab for Cutie rose from being a side project to becoming one of the most exciting groups emerge from the indie rock scene of the ’00s. They have been nominated for eight Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album for their 2015 release, Kintsugi. Their ninth studio album Thank You for Today was released on August 17, 2018.

Also, here’s the video to a fantastic Death Cab For Cutie song from “Thank You for Today” called “Gold Rush”

 

