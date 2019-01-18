Death Cab for Cutie with Jenny Lewis at Thompson’s Point in June

WOW!

Here’s some FABULOUS concert news as we head into a snowy weekend.

Mark your calendars because DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE is coming to Portland on June 11th!

And that’s not all…

JENNY LEWIS IS OPENING THE SHOW!

Here’s everything you need to know:

Death Cab For Cutie with Jenny Lewis

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11

WHERE: Thompson’s Point, Portland

HOW MUCH: $45 in advance, $50 day of show, free for 3 and under. All seating general admission.

TIX ON SALE: Friday, January 25th at 10 a.m.

HOW TO GET TIX: Call 1-800-745-3000, go in person to the box office at Port City Music Hall on 504 Congress St. in Portland or head to www.statetheatreportland.com

Death Cab Fun Facts:

Death Cab for Cutie is an American alternative rock band formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997. The band is composed of Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper and Zac Rae. Death Cab for Cutie rose from being a side project to becoming one of the most exciting groups emerge from the indie rock scene of the ’00s. They have been nominated for eight Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album for their 2015 release, Kintsugi. Their ninth studio album Thank You for Today was released on August 17, 2018.

Also, here’s the video to a fantastic Death Cab For Cutie song from “Thank You for Today” called “Gold Rush”