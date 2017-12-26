Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.
She has been obsessed with – and inspired by – music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She’s a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her “Face the Music” column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You’ll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about…music of course.

Posted: December 26, 2017

Dave Gutter, Keelan Donovan, Moon Hooch and Kate Schrock

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Dave Gutter: Simple Songs

    7 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25. stlawrencearts.org
    One of Maine's most accomplished musicians is putting on a solo acoustic, storyteller-style performance, and it's a benefit for the recent replacement and installation of the St. Lawrence Arts' wheelchair lift. Dave Gutter is perhaps best known as the frontman for Rustic Overtones, but that's just part of his story. He's currently part of the band Armies and recently co-wrote some songs for Aaron Neville's latest album. Gutter will be telling stories about that and other musical adventures, and it promises to be a fun and fulfilling night of song. Fun fact: At last year's Simple Songs show, Gutter played for more than three hours nonstop. Move over, Springsteen!
    Image by Jim Mcginley

  • Keelan Donovan 6th Annual Home for The Holidays Show

    8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Spend an evening with singer-songwriter and Mainer-turned-Tennessean Keelan Donovan. He'll be playing older material and newer songs, as well as some that have been featured on the TV show "Nashville." Donovan's latest single is "Touch and Go," and you'll hear that one, too, which is a very good thing because the song is terrific.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Moon Hooch

    8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Catch a red-hot horn and percussion trio that will send you right into orbit. Moon Hooch hails from Brooklyn and its music will help you burn off all those calories you've consumed over Christmas because it's very dance-inducing and will snap you out of even the biggest food coma. The band's first album came out in 2013, and four have followed, including "Live at the Cathedral," released earlier this year. You'll leave it all on the dance floor because Moon Hooch will blow you away.
    Photo By Kenneth Kearney

  • Kate Schrock featuring Hank Whitsett

    7 p.m. Friday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15. stlawrencearts.org
    Piano-based singer-songwriter Kate Schrock will be playing her soulful, stirring collection of original tunes, and there's an excellent chance she might throw in a well-chosen cover or two during this performance. The show is a benefit for Milestone Recovery, and both Schrock and St. Lawrence Arts will donate some of the night's proceeds. Milestone's mission is to provide the best quality of services to empower individuals with substance use and behavioral health disorders to attain stability, dignity, recovery and an enhanced quality of life. If you're able to bring items to donate to Milestone, there's a need for reading glasses, shampoo, cards/games, socks, flashlights and similar items.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

 

