Posted: December 26, 2017
Dave Gutter, Keelan Donovan, Moon Hooch and Kate Schrock
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Dave Gutter: Simple Songs
7 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25. stlawrencearts.org
One of Maine's most accomplished musicians is putting on a solo acoustic, storyteller-style performance,
and it's a benefit for the recent replacement and installation of the St. Lawrence Arts' wheelchair lift. Dave
Gutter is perhaps best known as the frontman for Rustic Overtones, but that's just part of his story. He's
currently part of the band Armies and recently co-wrote some songs for Aaron Neville's latest album. Gutter will be
telling stories about that and other musical adventures, and it promises to be a fun and fulfilling night of song.
Fun fact: At last year's Simple Songs show, Gutter played for more than three hours nonstop. Move over,
Springsteen!
Image by Jim Mcginley
Keelan Donovan 6th Annual Home for The Holidays Show
8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Spend an evening with singer-songwriter and Mainer-turned-Tennessean Keelan Donovan. He'll be playing older
material and newer songs, as well as some that have been featured on the TV show "Nashville." Donovan's latest
single is "Touch and Go," and you'll hear that one, too, which is a very good thing because the song is
terrific.
Photo courtesy of the artist
Moon Hooch
8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
Catch a red-hot horn and percussion trio that will send you right into orbit. Moon Hooch hails from
Brooklyn and its music will help you burn off all those calories you've consumed over Christmas because it's very
dance-inducing and will snap you out of even the biggest food coma. The band's first album came out in 2013, and
four have followed, including "Live at the Cathedral," released earlier this year. You'll leave it all on the dance
floor because Moon Hooch will blow you away.
Photo By Kenneth Kearney
Kate Schrock featuring Hank Whitsett
7 p.m. Friday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15. stlawrencearts.org
Piano-based singer-songwriter Kate Schrock will be playing her soulful, stirring collection of original
tunes, and there's an excellent chance she might throw in a well-chosen cover or two during this performance. The
show is a benefit for Milestone Recovery, and both Schrock and St. Lawrence Arts will donate some of the night's
proceeds. Milestone's mission is to provide the best quality of services to empower individuals with substance use
and behavioral health disorders to attain stability, dignity, recovery and an enhanced quality of life. If you're
able to bring items to donate to Milestone, there's a need for reading glasses, shampoo, cards/games, socks,
flashlights and similar items.
Photo courtesy of the artist