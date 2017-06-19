Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: June 19, 2017

Dan Mills & Jason Anick Trio, Johnnyswim, T Sisters and Three Dog Night

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Dan Mills and Jason Anick Trio 8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Catch a Brooklyn, New Yorker of the folk/blues/Americana/pop persuasion on Thursday night in Portland. Singer-songwriter Dan Mills will be playing songs from last year's "The Culver Line" EP among others. He's got a soothing yet effervescent voice and knows how to string words together in a thoughtful way with songs like "Let Life Do" and "Girl from Baltimore." Violinist and mandolin player Jason Anick is a contemporary jazz guy who will knock your socks off, even if you're not wearing any because it's summertime.Photo by Sasha Israel

    Dan Mills and Jason Anick Trio

    8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Catch a Brooklyn, New Yorker of the folk/blues/Americana/pop persuasion on Thursday night in Portland. Singer-songwriter Dan Mills will be playing songs from last year's "The Culver Line" EP among others. He's got a soothing yet effervescent voice and knows how to string words together in a thoughtful way with songs like "Let Life Do" and "Girl from Baltimore." Violinist and mandolin player Jason Anick is a contemporary jazz guy who will knock your socks off, even if you're not wearing any because it's summertime.
    Photo by Sasha Israel

  • Johnnyswim 9 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $78 VIP includes meet and greet, photo with the band and other perks. statetheatreportland.com This show was originally slated to happen at Port City Music Hall, but due to popular demand, Johnnyswim will now be serving up their folk, pop and blues at the State Theatre. Johnnyswim is the duo of Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez. They first met in Nashville back in 2005 and started writing songs together. Then, as sometimes happens, they fell in love and married in 2009 then headed west to Los Angeles. Their debut full-length album is 2014's "Diamonds" and their discography also includes a number of EPs and a live album. Johnnyswim's latest album is last year's "Georgica Pond." We listened to several tracks from this album and can strongly suggest that you catch this show and request "Hummingbird" and "Drunks," although they're all pretty fantastic with gorgeous vocals and sweeping, lush arrangements. As for the title track, it's a slow one that will have you feeling all the things. Fun fact: Amanda's musical genes aren't too shabby. Her mother's name is Donna Summer.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Johnnyswim

    9 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $78 VIP includes meet and greet, photo with the band and other perks. statetheatreportland.com
    This show was originally slated to happen at Port City Music Hall, but due to popular demand, Johnnyswim will now be serving up their folk, pop and blues at the State Theatre. Johnnyswim is the duo of Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez. They first met in Nashville back in 2005 and started writing songs together. Then, as sometimes happens, they fell in love and married in 2009 then headed west to Los Angeles. Their debut full-length album is 2014's "Diamonds" and their discography also includes a number of EPs and a live album. Johnnyswim's latest album is last year's "Georgica Pond." We listened to several tracks from this album and can strongly suggest that you catch this show and request "Hummingbird" and "Drunks," although they're all pretty fantastic with gorgeous vocals and sweeping, lush arrangements. As for the title track, it's a slow one that will have you feeling all the things. Fun fact: Amanda's musical genes aren't too shabby. Her mother's name is Donna Summer.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • T Sisters with Iron Eyes Cody 8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com You'll hear harmonies for days from sisters Chloe, Rachel and Erika Tietjen. T Sisters are a California band with a penchant for lively, folk, pop, Americana, R&B and blues-infused tunes. You'll stomp your feet, clap your hands and let the trio of voices wash over you along with acoustic and electric guitar, drums and stand-up bass from the rest of the band. They've got a couple of albums of originals, but you might want to request Paul Simon's "American Tune," because they sing the hell out of that one.Photo courtesy of the artist

    T Sisters with Iron Eyes Cody

    8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    You'll hear harmonies for days from sisters Chloe, Rachel and Erika Tietjen. T Sisters are a California band with a penchant for lively, folk, pop, Americana, R&B and blues-infused tunes. You'll stomp your feet, clap your hands and let the trio of voices wash over you along with acoustic and electric guitar, drums and stand-up bass from the rest of the band. They've got a couple of albums of originals, but you might want to request Paul Simon's "American Tune," because they sing the hell out of that one.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Three Dog Night 9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $29 to $59.50, 18-plus. auramaine.com Jeremiah was a bull frog, was a good friend of mine! And he can be a friend of yours, to,o if you go see Three Dog Night in Portland on Saturday. There will indeed be joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea and joy to you and me. What's more, you'll find yourself of the road to Shambala before you know it, even if mama told you not to come. And lest we forget, the ink is black, the page is white, together we learn to read and write, Long live classic rock!Photo courtesy of the artist

    Three Dog Night

    9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $29 to $59.50, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    Jeremiah was a bull frog, was a good friend of mine! And he can be a friend of yours, to,o if you go see Three Dog Night in Portland on Saturday. There will indeed be joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea and joy to you and me. What's more, you'll find yourself of the road to Shambala before you know it, even if mama told you not to come. And lest we forget, the ink is black, the page is white, together we learn to read and write, Long live classic rock!
    Photo courtesy of the artist

Dan Mills and Jason Anick Trio 8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Catch a Brooklyn, New Yorker of the folk/blues/Americana/pop persuasion on Thursday night in Portland. Singer-songwriter Dan Mills will be playing songs from last year's "The Culver Line" EP among others. He's got a soothing yet effervescent voice and knows how to string words together in a thoughtful way with songs like "Let Life Do" and "Girl from Baltimore." Violinist and mandolin player Jason Anick is a contemporary jazz guy who will knock your socks off, even if you're not wearing any because it's summertime.Photo by Sasha IsraelJohnnyswim 9 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $78 VIP includes meet and greet, photo with the band and other perks. statetheatreportland.com This show was originally slated to happen at Port City Music Hall, but due to popular demand, Johnnyswim will now be serving up their folk, pop and blues at the State Theatre. Johnnyswim is the duo of Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez. They first met in Nashville back in 2005 and started writing songs together. Then, as sometimes happens, they fell in love and married in 2009 then headed west to Los Angeles. Their debut full-length album is 2014's "Diamonds" and their discography also includes a number of EPs and a live album. Johnnyswim's latest album is last year's "Georgica Pond." We listened to several tracks from this album and can strongly suggest that you catch this show and request "Hummingbird" and "Drunks," although they're all pretty fantastic with gorgeous vocals and sweeping, lush arrangements. As for the title track, it's a slow one that will have you feeling all the things. Fun fact: Amanda's musical genes aren't too shabby. Her mother's name is Donna Summer.Photo courtesy of the artistT Sisters with Iron Eyes Cody 8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com You'll hear harmonies for days from sisters Chloe, Rachel and Erika Tietjen. T Sisters are a California band with a penchant for lively, folk, pop, Americana, R&B and blues-infused tunes. You'll stomp your feet, clap your hands and let the trio of voices wash over you along with acoustic and electric guitar, drums and stand-up bass from the rest of the band. They've got a couple of albums of originals, but you might want to request Paul Simon's "American Tune," because they sing the hell out of that one.Photo courtesy of the artistThree Dog Night 9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $29 to $59.50, 18-plus. auramaine.com Jeremiah was a bull frog, was a good friend of mine! And he can be a friend of yours, to,o if you go see Three Dog Night in Portland on Saturday. There will indeed be joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea and joy to you and me. What's more, you'll find yourself of the road to Shambala before you know it, even if mama told you not to come. And lest we forget, the ink is black, the page is white, together we learn to read and write, Long live classic rock!Photo courtesy of the artist

 

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.