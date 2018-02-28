Cyril Neville, a staple of New Orleans music, is coming to Portland to help raise money for childhood hunger

Cyril Neville understands that music can’t solve society’s ills, but he knows that music can bring people together. And until people come together, issues like institutional racism, class division and economic divide have no chance of being solved.

Neville, the youngest of the Neville Brothers and a staple of the New Orleans music scene until Hurricane Katrina displaced him, will be in Portland this weekend for concerts at Portland House of Music. The Fogcutters will back him on Friday, and the Outerspace Band and Maine Dead Project will back him on Saturday.

Both shows benefit Go Big for Hunger, a local nonprofit organization that raises money to help address childhood hunger in Maine.

In a phone interview from Louisiana, Neville said he agreed to do the shows because he feels compelled as an artist to use his talents in ways that benefit society as a whole.

“I understand the purpose of the event, and that appealed to me. I like helping people,” said Neville, 69. “It’s a no-brainer that if you have more than you need, you should give some of it away to help others.”

Especially lately and in the current political climate, it’s important to stand together and try to solve problems as a community. Things are bad in America, and getting worse, he said, and much of it is based on racism. “It affects everybody from every strata of society. I don’t see how it can keep going the way it is,” he said.

Neville, a percussionist and vocalist, is a direct link to the New Orleans R&B scene. In addition to stints in the Neville Brothers and the Meters, he’s played in dozens of others bands, released many solo records and recorded with Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Dr. John and others.

He’s also become an unlikely authority on the issue of displacement and a spokesman for musicians and others whose voices often are not heard. As a resident of the Gentilly neighborhood in New Orleans, he lost nearly all his possessions in Hurricane Katrina. The response to the hurricane infuriated him, because he felt that the city’s under-served neighborhoods were treated unfairly by the local, state and U.S. governments.

“Without African-Americans having ownership, economic equity and the same type of things the French Quarter gets — like tax cuts — the city will never be the same,” he wrote in an opinion piece at the time.

He moved out of New Orleans, relocating to Austin, Texas, and vowing not to return. He has since returned – to Slidell, Louisiana, on the other side of Lake Pontchatrain from the city of his birth. He’s become an activist musician, joining with guitarist Tab Benoit and other musicians from Louisiana to bring awareness to the state’s rapid loss of wetlands. He also founded an organization dedicated to helping New Orleans musicians with business and career advice.

GO BIG FOR HUNGER WITH CYRIL NEVILLE

WHEN: Doors open at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

WHERE: Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland

TICKETS & INFO: $25 advance, $30 at the doors; portlandhouseofmusic.com

DETAILS: Neville will perform with the Fogcutters, Andrew Bailie and Noonday Crawlers on Friday night, and with The Outerspace Band and Maine Dead Project on Saturday.