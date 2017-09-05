Network



Posted: September 5, 2017

Crystal Bowersox, Brantley Gilbert, Henry Jamison and HenryFest

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Crystal Bowersox 8 p.m. Thursday. Jonathan's, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $37.50. jonathansogunquit.com Everything changed for Ohio native and singer-songwriter Crystal Bowersox in 2010 after season 9 of "American Idol." She wowed judges and was the runner-up of that season with her takes on "Me and Bobby McGee" and "Piece of My Heart." Her debut album, "Farmer's Daughter," was released before the end of that year and her follow-up came in 2013 with "All That for This." "Alive" is her latest, and it's home to the brooding "The Ride" and the heart-rending "Let Me Walk Away." Photo courtesy of the artist

    Crystal Bowersox

    8 p.m. Thursday. Jonathan's, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $37.50. jonathansogunquit.com
    Everything changed for Ohio native and singer-songwriter Crystal Bowersox in 2010 after season 9 of "American Idol." She wowed judges and was the runner-up of that season with her takes on "Me and Bobby McGee" and "Piece of My Heart." Her debut album, "Farmer's Daughter," was released before the end of that year and her follow-up came in 2013 with "All That for This." "Alive" is her latest, and it's home to the brooding "The Ride" and the heart-rending "Let Me Walk Away."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Brantley Gilbert 7 p.m. Friday. Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, 1 Railroad St., Bangor, $24.75 to $49.75. waterfrontconcerts.com Country singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert will be stepping onto the massive stage at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion to play many of his charting songs, including No. 1 hits "Country Must Be Country Wide," "You Don't Know Here Like I Do," "Bottoms Up" and "One Hell of an Amen." Gilbert's been on the road all summer with Luke Combs in support of his latest album "The Devil Don't Sleep."Photo by Lyn Sengupta

    Brantley Gilbert

    7 p.m. Friday. Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, 1 Railroad St., Bangor, $24.75 to $49.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
    Country singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert will be stepping onto the massive stage at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion to play many of his charting songs, including No. 1 hits "Country Must Be Country Wide," "You Don't Know Here Like I Do," "Bottoms Up" and "One Hell of an Amen." Gilbert's been on the road all summer with Luke Combs in support of his latest album "The Devil Don't Sleep."
    Photo by Lyn Sengupta

  • Henry Jamison + Gracie and Rachel 8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Former Portlander and frontman of The Milkmen's Union, Henry Jamison will be in Portland on Friday night on the cusp of releasing his debut solo album, "The Wilds." But that's not all. With the brand-spanking new song, "Elastic Heart," and their debut self-titled album, the orchestral pop piano-violin duo Gracie and Rachel will also be gracing the One Longfellow stage. And there's even a bonus! Local act Tall Horse has been added to the bill to kick things off.Photo by Patrick McCormack

    Henry Jamison + Gracie and Rachel

    8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Former Portlander and frontman of The Milkmen's Union, Henry Jamison will be in Portland on Friday night on the cusp of releasing his debut solo album, "The Wilds." But that's not all. With the brand-spanking new song, "Elastic Heart," and their debut self-titled album, the orchestral pop piano-violin duo Gracie and Rachel will also be gracing the One Longfellow stage. And there's even a bonus! Local act Tall Horse has been added to the bill to kick things off.
    Photo by Patrick McCormack

  • HenryFest Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Skyline Farm, 95 The Land, North Yarmouth, $18 in advance, $35 families in advance, $20 at the gate, $40 at the gate for families. 317main.org/henryfest 317 Main Community Center presents its annual community music festival. HenryFest is seven glorious hours of music, food trucks, dance, craft beers, homemade pie and a sensational sense of community, all at gorgeous Skyline Farm in North Yarmouth. This year's musical acts are The Gawler Family Band, Emilia Dahlin, Starcrossed Losers, Mbondo Africa, Katie Matzell and Old Eleven. In the workshop tent, you can partake in contra dancing, Gawler work songs, a Little Roots family sing-along, a shanty sing-along and Congolese dancing.The Gawler Family Band. Photo courtesy of the artist

    HenryFest

    Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Skyline Farm, 95 The Land, North Yarmouth, $18 in advance, $35 families in advance, $20 at the gate, $40 at the gate for families. 317main.org/henryfest
    317 Main Community Center presents its annual community music festival. HenryFest is seven glorious hours of music, food trucks, dance, craft beers, homemade pie and a sensational sense of community, all at gorgeous Skyline Farm in North Yarmouth. This year's musical acts are The Gawler Family Band, Emilia Dahlin, Starcrossed Losers, Mbondo Africa, Katie Matzell and Old Eleven. In the workshop tent, you can partake in contra dancing, Gawler work songs, a Little Roots family sing-along, a shanty sing-along and Congolese dancing.
    The Gawler Family Band. Photo courtesy of the artist

