Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: September 23, 2018

The Contenders, Steven Page Trio: 5 concerts to consider

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Celtic Thunder

    7 p.m. Thursday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $42.25 to $112.25. porttix.com
    Irish music super group Celtic Thunder is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and its exhilarating "X" Tour makes a Thursday night stop in Portland. The five vocalists and world-class band are known for blending the new with the old, and their live show features a whopping 27 songs to please every musical taste. The current set list includes "Galway Girl," "A Thousand Years," "May the Road Rise To Meet You" and even their take on The Monkees' hit "I'm a Believer." Expect a dramatic set and harmonies that will stay with you long after the final bows are taken.
    Photo by Barry McCall

  • The Contenders

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
    Americana troubadours Jay Nash and Josh Day are better known as The Contenders, and they'll be slinging rhythms and two-part harmonies in Boothbay Harbor. Individually, they've been playing shows all over the U.S. and the globe for more than two decades and, as The Contenders, have been at it since 2012. The self-titled debut album saw the light of day in 2014, and last year The Contenders released "Laughing with the Reckless," a country-tinged album with sturdy vocals, guitar and harmonica licks and solid tunes like "Call Me the Lucky One," "The Flood" and "The Night That Jackson Fell."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Town Meeting

    9 p.m. Saturday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
    Last year, Boston's Town Meeting won roots act of the year at the New England Music Awards and, over the past few years, has opened for the likes of Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Old Crow Medicine Show and The Avett Brothers, among others. The band was co-founded by brothers Luke and Russ Condon, and earlier this year, the six- member act released the album "From the Green." Oh, and spread the word, Mama's Marmalade opens the Portland show.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Portland String Quartet

    2 p.m. Sunday. Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, $22, $20 seniors, students 21 and under free. portlandstringquartet.com
    Hats off to the Portland String Quartet as it celebrates its golden anniversary with a Sunday afternoon season-opening performance in Portland. You'll hear works by Franz Joseph Haydn, Charles Ives and Johannes Brahms, all chosen to be both entertaining and inspirational. Haydn's String Quartet in D Major, Opus 50 No.6 was composed in 1787 and stands the test of time, as you'll hear at the start of the show. Bravo to violinist Dean Stein, violinist Ronald Lantz, violist Julia Adams and cellist Patrick Owen.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Steven Page Trio

    8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    As a founding member of Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page appears on the band's first 11 albums before parting ways with the band in 2009 to pursue a solo career. Page's voice is a distinct one and helped make songs like "Brian Wilson," "Be My Yoko Ono" and "The Old Apartment" iconic '90s tunes. However, that was then, and this is now, and Page has released six albums-worth of solo material to draw from during his Tuesday night show in Portland. But will he dust off some of those BNL tunes? You bet! Here's hoping the list includes the emotionally intense "Call and Answer." P.S. Holy smokes, opening the show for Page is none other than British singer-songwriter deity John Wesley Harding.
    Paul McKinnon/Shutterstock.com

