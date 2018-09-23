Posted: September 23, 2018
The Contenders, Steven Page Trio: 5 concerts to consider
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Celtic Thunder
7 p.m. Thursday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $42.25 to $112.25. porttix.com
Irish music super group Celtic Thunder is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and its exhilarating "X" Tour
makes a Thursday night stop in Portland. The five vocalists and world-class band are known for blending the new
with the old, and their live show features a whopping 27 songs to please every musical taste. The current set list
includes "Galway Girl," "A Thousand Years," "May the Road Rise To Meet You" and even their take on The Monkees' hit
"I'm a Believer." Expect a dramatic set and harmonies that will stay with you long after the final bows are taken.
The Contenders
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Americana troubadours Jay Nash and Josh Day are better known as The Contenders, and they'll be slinging
rhythms and two-part harmonies in Boothbay Harbor. Individually, they've been playing shows all over the U.S. and
the globe for more than two decades and, as The Contenders, have been at it since 2012. The self-titled debut album
saw the light of day in 2014, and last year The Contenders released "Laughing with the Reckless," a country-tinged
album with sturdy vocals, guitar and harmonica licks and solid tunes like "Call Me the Lucky One," "The Flood" and
"The Night That Jackson Fell."
Town Meeting
9 p.m. Saturday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
Last year, Boston's Town Meeting won roots act of the year at the New England Music Awards and, over the
past few years, has opened for the likes of Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Old Crow Medicine Show and The Avett
Brothers, among others. The band was co-founded by brothers Luke and Russ Condon, and earlier this year, the six-
member act released the album "From the Green." Oh, and spread the word, Mama's Marmalade opens the Portland
show.
Portland String Quartet
2 p.m. Sunday. Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, $22, $20 seniors, students 21 and
under free. portlandstringquartet.com
Hats off to the Portland String Quartet as it celebrates its golden anniversary with a Sunday afternoon
season-opening performance in Portland. You'll hear works by Franz Joseph Haydn, Charles Ives and Johannes Brahms,
all chosen to be both entertaining and inspirational. Haydn's String Quartet in D Major, Opus 50 No.6 was composed
in 1787 and stands the test of time, as you'll hear at the start of the show. Bravo to violinist Dean Stein,
violinist Ronald Lantz, violist Julia Adams and cellist Patrick Owen.
Steven Page Trio
8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40
preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
As a founding member of Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page appears on the band's first 11
albums before parting ways with the band in 2009 to pursue a solo career. Page's voice is a distinct one and helped
make songs like "Brian Wilson," "Be My Yoko Ono" and "The Old Apartment" iconic '90s tunes. However, that was then,
and this is now, and Page has released six albums-worth of solo material to draw from during his Tuesday night show
in Portland. But will he dust off some of those BNL tunes? You bet! Here's hoping the list includes the emotionally
intense "Call and Answer." P.S. Holy smokes, opening the show for Page is none other than British singer-songwriter
deity John Wesley Harding.
