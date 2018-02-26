Network



Posted: February 26, 2018

CONCERT NEWS: Brandi Carlile & Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at Thompson’s Point July 21

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17
    Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Brandi Carlile wisely rockin' a Red Sox cap at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17
    Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Brandi Carlile is all smiles at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17
    Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Brandi Carlile takes a bow at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17
    Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17
    Photo by Aimsel Ponti

Wow! Have we got concert news for you!

Brandi Carlile AND Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit are playing TOGETHER at Thompson’s Point in Portland on Saturday, July 21.

Brandi’s EPIC new album “By The Way, I Forgive You” was released on Feb 18 and just about the entire planet is FREAKOUT OUT over it. The hype started a few months back when she dropped the single “The Joke.”

Meanwhile, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit released the incredible album “The Nashville Sound” last June and we’re all about it as well, mostly because of this gorgeous song:

Here’s what you need to know:

Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

WHEN: Saturday, July 21

WHERE: Thompson’s Point, Portland

HOW MUCH: $46 in advance, $50 day of show, kids 3 and under free

WHEN TO BUY TICKETS: Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. statetheatreportland.com

