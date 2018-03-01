CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case in Bangor June 28

This is shaping up to be one heck of an amazing summer for live music here in Maine. Another fantastic show is coming our way and it’s Ray LaMontagne with special guest (gasp!) Neko Case!

Ray’s will be on the road on his “Part Of the Light” tour and thankfully he’ll be swinging through the state where he got his musical start.

In fact, here’s a performance from way back in 2007 from the St. Lawrence Arts Center on Portland’s Munjoy Hill of “Still Can’t Feel the Gin.”

As for Neko Case, we LOVE her. In fact, here’s one of our favorite Case tunes:

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case

WHEN: Thursday, June 28

WHERE: Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor

HOW MUCH: $25 to $69.75

ON SALE: Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. via waterfrontconcerts.com