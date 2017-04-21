Network



Posted: April 21, 2017

Concert Announcement: Lyle Lovett at Savage Oakes Winery in August

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band Photo courtesy of Savage Oakes Winery

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
Although it started off as a rather dreary, rainy Friday morning things turned around quickly with the news that none other than Lyle Lovett and his Large Band is coming to Maine on August 13. They”ll be playing an outside show at Savage Oakes Winery in Union and we’ve got all the details.

First off, let’s listen to a Lyle song just because we can:

Here’s everything you need to know about this show especially the key info about WHEN TICKETS GO ON SALE.

Ready?
Set?

LYLE!

WHEN: Sunday, August 14 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Savage Oakes Winery, 175 Barrett Hill Road, Union

HOW MUCH: $70, festival style general admission seating (bring lawn chairs and blankets)

ON SALE: 9 a.m. on Friday, April 28

HOW TO GET THEM: Call Savage Oakes at 207-782-2828 or head to www.savageoakes.com

