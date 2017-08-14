Network



Posted: August 14, 2017

Colin Hay, Tim Mercer, Delta Rae and Old Crow Medicine Show

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Colin Hay 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. rocklandstrand.com You may remember his days from Men At Work and their hit songs "Down Under" and "Who Can It Be Now?" but Australian singer-songwriter Colin Hay has been releasing solo albums for 30 years. Hay's latest album is "Fierce Mercy," released earlier this year. He still often plays the Men at Work tune "Overkill" during his shows, but you'll have to find out for yourself if he'll just smile and give you a Vegemite sandwich.Photo by Sebastian Smith

    Colin Hay

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
    You may remember his days from Men At Work and their hit songs "Down Under" and "Who Can It Be Now?" but Australian singer-songwriter Colin Hay has been releasing solo albums for 30 years. Hay's latest album is "Fierce Mercy," released earlier this year. He still often plays the Men at Work tune "Overkill" during his shows, but you'll have to find out for yourself if he'll just smile and give you a Vegemite sandwich.
    Photo by Sebastian Smith

  • Tim Mercer 8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Singer-songwriter Tim Mercer fronted the rock band Daphne for a dozen years while living in Brooklyn, New York. He's been back in Maine for a number of years and last year released the album "Casey," a love letter to and conversation with his late wife. Mercer will be telling some of the back-stories about the songs he'll be performing and will be joined by special guests Ben Kilcollins and Pete Witham.Photo by Dave Gannon

    Tim Mercer

    8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Singer-songwriter Tim Mercer fronted the rock band Daphne for a dozen years while living in Brooklyn, New York. He's been back in Maine for a number of years and last year released the album "Casey," a love letter to and conversation with his late wife. Mercer will be telling some of the back-stories about the songs he'll be performing and will be joined by special guests Ben Kilcollins and Pete Witham.
    Photo by Dave Gannon

  • Delta Rae 8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com Don't let the name fool you, Delta Rae is a band, not a person. They're a six-piece outfit out of Durham, North Carolina, with sensational harmonies from Liz Hopkins and Brittany Holljes. Their folk-rock sound is dynamic, and they've been headlining more than 100 shows a year since becoming a band in 2009. Delta Rae's latest release is "A Long And Happy Life." Singer-songwriter Lauren Jenkins opens the show.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Delta Rae

    8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Don't let the name fool you, Delta Rae is a band, not a person. They're a six-piece outfit out of Durham, North Carolina, with sensational harmonies from Liz Hopkins and Brittany Holljes. Their folk-rock sound is dynamic, and they've been headlining more than 100 shows a year since becoming a band in 2009. Delta Rae's latest release is "A Long And Happy Life." Singer-songwriter Lauren Jenkins opens the show.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Old Crow Medicine Show 6 p.m. Tuesday. Maine State Pier, Commercial Street, Portland, $35. waterfrontconcerts.com Catch a red-hot string band from Nashville on Portland's waterfront. Old Crow Medicine Show is on the road with songs from their Grammy-winning album "Remedy." Even the seagulls will be stomping their feet to tunes like "8 Dogs 8 Banjos," "Big Time in the Jungle" and their breezy "Wagon Wheel," which they co-wrote with Bob Dylan. Folk and Americana act Town Meeting open the show.Photo by Danny Clinch

    Old Crow Medicine Show

    6 p.m. Tuesday. Maine State Pier, Commercial Street, Portland, $35. waterfrontconcerts.com
    Catch a red-hot string band from Nashville on Portland's waterfront. Old Crow Medicine Show is on the road with songs from their Grammy-winning album "Remedy." Even the seagulls will be stomping their feet to tunes like "8 Dogs 8 Banjos," "Big Time in the Jungle" and their breezy "Wagon Wheel," which they co-wrote with Bob Dylan. Folk and Americana act Town Meeting open the show.
    Photo by Danny Clinch

