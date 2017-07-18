Network



Bob Keyes

Bob Keyes has written about the arts in Maine since 2002. He’s never been much an artist himself, other than singing in junior high school chorus and acting in a few musicals. But he’s attended museums, theaters, clubs and concert halls all his life, and cites Bob Dylan as most influential artist of any kind since Picasso. He lives in Berwick.

Posted: July 18, 2017

Opera Maine presents ‘La Traviata’ in Portland

Written by: Bob Keyes
Maria Natale Photo courtesy of Opera Maine

Maria Natale
Photo courtesy of Opera Maine

Opera Maine begins its two-night engagement of “La Traviata” with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Merrill Auditorium. The company repeats the performance at 7:30 p.m. July 28.

Written by Guiseppe Verdi, “La Traviata” is among the most popular and most-performed operas, and tells the story of a courtesan and her lover. The cast includes rising stars of the opera world, veteran singers and members of Opera Maine’s Studio Artist program.

The tragic romance stars soprano Maria Natale as Violetta. Mackenzie Whitney performs the role of her lover, Alfredo.

Opera Maine artistic director Dona D. Vaughn directs a cast that also includes Joo Won Kang, Erma Mellinger, Eliza Bonet, Victor Starsky, Mathew Lau, Hidenori Inoue and Andrew Pardini. Stephen Lord conducts.

The opera will be sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Tickets range from $39 to $131 and are available through PortTix; 842-0800.

