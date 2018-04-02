Network



Posted: April 2, 2018

Cigarettes After Sex, Caitlyn Smith, Anna Rose with Andrea Nardello

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Cigarettes After Sex

    8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    You'll want to fully inhale the ambient pop sounds of Cigarettes After Sex on Thursday night in Portland. "Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby" has been streamed almost 27 million times on Spotify with "Apocalypse" and "K." just behind it closing in on 20 million spins. This show should be both chill and riveting as the band, led by singer Greg Gonzalez, plays songs from their 2012 debut album "I." and last year's self-titled one. Also, their cover of REO Speedwagon's "Keep On Loving You" will have you floating on a dreamy cloud.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Caitlyn Smith

    9 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    "Starfire" is the latest and biggest release from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith. Before focusing on her career as a performing artist, Smith penned songs that have been recorded by James Bay, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, John Legend and Meghan Trainor. Not too shabby! She formed her first band when she was 12 years old in Minnesota and recorded three albums before turning 19. Here's your chance to catch a rising star with solid pipes and songs to match including the emotional "This Town Is Killing Me."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Anna Rose with Andrea Nardello

    8 p.m. Thursday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $10, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
    Music runs in the family with Anna Rose, as her father is the Oscar-winning Disney composer Alan Menken. But Rose has carved out her own niche as a blues-informed alternative rocker. Rose's "The Revolution is Love" tour kicks off right here in Maine at Empire, and it's a co-bill with singer-songwriter Andrea Nardello. Rose's latest release is the EP "Strays In The Cut" with the fierce opening track "Force of Nature."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

