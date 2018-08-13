Network



Posted: August 13, 2018

Chris Isaak, Seu Jorge and Quebe Sisters among six acts coming to Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • The Quebe Sisters

    8 p.m. Thursday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $35 to $45. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
    Listening to the song “It’s a Sin to Tell a Lie” will put an immediate smile on your face with its old- timey charm, flyin’ fiddles and sweet, close harmonies from Grace, Sophia and Hulda. The Quebe Sisters are from Texas and they all started playing fiddle as kids. They’re now in their 20s and have released three albums of Texas swing, country and Americana, and along with guitarist Simon Stipp and stand-up bass player Daniel Parr, they’ll be playing a barn-burnin’ show in Arundel.
    Photo by Stewart Cohen

  • Stone Mountain Live Anniversary Show

    8 p.m. Thursday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $75. stonemountainartscenter.com
    Help the Stone Mountain Arts Center celebrate their 12th anniversary as one of Maine’s premiere destination music venues by catching a benefit show hosted by owner and singer Carol Noonan and the Stone Mountain Boys featuring guitarists Duke Levine and Kevin Barry. The show also features special guest singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks who was nominated for a best folk album Grammy for his 2016 release “Upland Stories.” The evening also includes a live auction and you can bid on Stone Mountain goodies like season passes, autographed items, tickets and other surprises donated by local businesses.
    Carol Noonan and band.Photo by David Griffin

  • Chris Isaak

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery, 175 Barrett Hill Road, Union, $75. savageoakes.com
    Chris Isaak has been delivering his throwback rockabilly sound and crooning vocals since 1985, and his career spans a dozen albums. Well-known tunes include “Somebody’s Crying” and “Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing.” Oh, and he also has a little song with a seductive electric guitar lick called “Wicked Game” that surely you’ve sung along with at some point in your life, wishing you could hit those high notes like Isaak does on the “I don’t want to fall in love” refrain. Here’s a chance to hear and sing it with Isaak and his superb band outside in a vineyard with a few thousand other fans.
    Sherri R. Camp/Shutterstock.com

  • Seu Jorge

    8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show, $45 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Brazilian singer and guitarist Seu Jorge first drew attention 20 years ago as a member of the band Farofa Carioca, and he released his debut solo album in 2001. Many came to know him by way of the 2004 soundtrack to “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” which features Jorge covering several David Bowie songs. For this Portland performance, Jorge will be bringing some of his São Paulo musician friends to play a blend of new material and older tunes including “Amiga Da Mihna Mulher” and “Carolina.” Jorge also does a gorgeous Portugese take on the Damien Rice song “The Blower’s Daughter.”
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Peter Gallway and The Real Band

    7 p.m. Friday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 at the door. stlawrencearts.org
    It’s been almost two and a half decades since singer-songwriter Peter Gallway has played a show in Maine, so here’s your chance to hear from an artist who was a mainstay of Maine’s music scene in the ’70s and ’80s. Friday night is a terrific night to hear his funky jam “Saturday Night,” along with tunes from the “Portland, Maine 1981” album. Gallway released the album “Feels Like Religion” last year and has a rich discography as both a singer- songwriter and producer for other artists, including folk singers Cliff Eberhardt and Christine Lavin.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • A Forest Unfolding

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Hannaford Hall at USM, 88 Bedford St., Portland, $32 in advance, $35 at the door, 21 and under free. pcmf.org
    The Portland Chamber Music Festival presents its season finale, which is the Maine premiere of a modern cantana conceived and narrated by National Book Award-winning author Richard Powers. “A Forest Unfolding” is based on the rich communication and subterranean connectivity between trees, a concept that’s the crux of his novel “The Overstory.”
    Piotr Krzeslak/Shutterstock.com

